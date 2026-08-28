Changan unveils two new electrified SUVs at Festival of Motoring

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The Deepal S05 REEV is aimed at people keen on EV ownership but who don’t want to deal with the associated range anxiety. Picture:

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Changan has unveiled two new electrified SUVs at the Festival of Motoring, a move that marks the brand’s next step in South Africa’s fast-growing new energy vehicle segment.

First up is the Deepal S05 REEV, which is aimed at people keen on EV ownership but who don’t want to deal with the associated range anxiety. Distinguishing itself with 18″ alloy wheels and a grille-less front wearing a pair of ultra-slim LED headlamps, this mid-size SUV pairs a single 160kW/320Nm electric motor with a 27kWh battery pack. Keeping it topped up is a 1.5l four-cylinder petrol engine that acts purely as a generator.

Changan claims a combined range of more than 1,000km, with up to 200km of pure electric range, while a 20-minute fast-charge option is available when the battery is connected to an EV charger. The S05 REEV rides on MacPherson strut front and multi-link rear suspension in a rear-engine, rear-wheel-drive layout.

Inside, the S05 REEV gets microfibre leather seats and a four-way adjustable steering wheel with satellite audio and cruise control switchgear. A 15.4″ infotainment touchscreen anchors the dashboard, with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Bluetooth and a 14-speaker sound system. Charging is covered by a 50W wireless pad up front and USB ports front and rear.

Other standard niceties include single-zone automatic climate control with a PM2.5 filter and separate rear controls, heated and ventilated front seats (six-way electric for the driver and four-way electric for the passenger), and a 40:60 split-folding rear bench. The driver’s seat also has lumbar support.

Four drive modes (comfort, eco, sport and custom) are available, while a 50″ augmented-reality head-up display keeps key information in the driver’s eyeline. The safety kit includes a 540° HD camera view, full Level 2 advanced driver assistance systems, including lane-keep assist and lane-departure warning, integrated adaptive cruise control, pedestrian auto-emergency braking and more. Further standard safety features include ABS with EBD, brake assist, rollover prevention, front and rear parking sensors and six airbags.

The Uni-S HEV pairs a 1.5l four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine with an electric motor powered by a high-rate ternary lithium battery. Picture: (Changan)

Joining the Deepal S05 REEV is the Uni-S hybrid electric vehicle (HEV), which pairs a 1.5l four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine with an electric motor powered by a high-rate ternary lithium battery. Changan claims a combined output of 166kW and 290Nm, which is sent through the front wheels via a continuously variable transmission. Fuel consumption is rated at 4.0l/100km on the combined cycle, giving the Uni-S HEV a theoretical maximum driving range of 1,275km.

Riding on 18″ alloy wheels in entry-level CL specification and 19″ alloys on the flagship CE model, the Uni-S HEV differentiates itself from its purely petrol-powered siblings with distinct exterior styling, including a new front grille. Buyers can choose from five exterior colours — white, black, putty grey, shadow grey and fluorite grey — with red or black interior trim.

Safety equipment includes full Level 2 advanced driver assistance systems, including automatic emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, lane-keep assist and forward collision warning, along with six airbags as standard and a 540° HD camera view for parking.

The cabin gets microfibre leather upholstery, heated and ventilated front seats (six-way electric for the driver and four-way manual for the passenger), and a 12.8″ infotainment touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Charging is via a 15W wireless pad on the CE or USB ports on both the CE and CL.

The range-topping CE adds seat memory function with seat usher, an eight-speaker sound system, blind spot detection, lane change assist, reverse cross-traffic alert and rear collision warning. It also gets an electric panoramic sunroof with rain-sensing auto-close, an electric tailgate, multi-colour ambient lighting and dual-zone automatic climate control.

Pricing for both models will be confirmed closer to their market launch in November.

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