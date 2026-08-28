Hybrids and EVs take centre stage at 2026 Festival of Motoring

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The Suzuki eVitara is one of several new electric models at the Kyalami Festival of Speed. Picture:

The Festival of Motoring kicked off at Kyalami on Thursday with a media and exhibitors’ day before the public event on August 28-30.

The annual event brings together some of the country’s vehicle brands and the public in a unique setup for dynamic introductions to new and existing products. Vehicles can be viewed on stands and experienced on the famous track.

This year’s strongest theme is new electric and hybrid crossovers from Chinese brands, including bakkies.

These are some of the highlights from the media day:

DongFeng

The itinerary kicked off at DongFeng, the Chinese brand that entered the local market with the compact electric Box crossover. The company is extending its offering and revealed the new DongFeng Friday, a mid-size crossover powered by a range-extender electric powertrain.

Pricing is not confirmed, but it will be launched here before year-end. The brand also has other new crossover models on its stand that it plans to launch in the near future.

The Dongfeng Friday is a new mid-size crossover powered by a range extender electric powertrain. Picture: Phuti Mpyane (PHUTI MPYANE)

Changan

Changan, which launched the Uni-S and Deepal subsidiary this year, has brought the new Uni-S hybrid into its range. It also separates itself from its conventional cousins with a grille displaying hexagonal shapes.

Alongside the newcomer is the new Deepal S05, a more compact crossover like the larger and fully electric Deepal S07 that’s already on sale. The compact new model brings range-extender electric vehicle tech and frameless door windows.

The new Deepal S05, left, and Changan Uni-S hybrid, right. Picture: Phuti Mpyane (PHUTI MPYANE)

Geely

Chinese brand Geely, which sells a range of midsize electric and plug-in-hybrid crossovers, revealed the new Riddara bakkie. The full electric bakkie is more lifestyle chic than workhorse and launches with three models and two- or all-wheel drive underpinnings. Prices start from R611,900.

The Geely Riddara is a stylish new addition to the bakkie market exclusively powered by electricity. Picture: Phuti Mpyane (PHUTI MPYANE)

LDV

The Chinese commercial specialist brand revealed the T60 Max Plus, a new high-end derivative of the double-cab range with special cues and added amenities. Visitors to the stand will also see other LDV products, including the hulking Terron 9.

The LDV T60 Max Plus is a new range-topper that joins the existing range of the Chinese brand of bakkies. Picture: Phuti Mpyane (PHUTI MPYANE)

JMC

The Chinese commercial brand under the Salvador Caetano umbrella has used the festival to unveil its new Grand Avenue double-cab ahead of its market launch next week. It shares the stage with the new generation Vigus, one of the most affordable double cabs available in South Africa, and the Dadao, a Grand Avenue made more macho by the fitment of extra off-road accoutrements.

The JMC Grand Avenue is presented here in gritty Dadao trim. Picture: Phuti Mpyane (PHUTI MPYANE)

BAIC

Chinese brand BAIC was the first from the bloc to set up a local manufacturing plant in Gqeberha. The company revealed the new Arcfox compact crossover it plans to launch in October.

From October the new BAIC Arcfox joins the X55 as a compact urban romper in the Chinese lineup. Picture: Phuti Mpyane (PHUTI MPYANE)

iCaur

Chery subsidiary iCaur unveiled the new V27, its largest model thus far, which is powered by a range-extender electric engine comprising a turbocharged 1.5l engine, twin electric motors and a 34.3 kWh battery. The company aims the V23 as a Land Cruiser Prado rival in size and applications. It goes on sale in South Africa before year-end, priced under R1m, we are told.

The new iCaur V27 is a large size range-extender electric SUV from the Chery subsidiary. Picture: Phuti Mpyane (PHUTI MPYANE)

Haval

The Chinese brand with the longest presence in this market showcased the new Jolion Max, which debuts the range’s anticipated facelift. The big news is that it brings plug-in-hybrid technology to its most popular range, previously available only in the larger H6 models.

Also on show from cousin GWM are the new Tank 500 and P-Series, powered by a new 3l diesel engine that outputs 170kW and 620Nm. The P500 costs R724,900, and the Tank 500 is R849,900.

The Haval Jolion Max debuts plug-in-hybrid technology and new looks for the popular compact crossover. Picture: Phuti Mpyane (PHUTI MPYANE)

Chery

Chery South Africa revealed the fully electric Chery Q compact crossover hatch. The zero-emissions hatchback fights against larger and more family-friendly dimensions. Three models will be offered at launch, priced at R349,000-R389,000. Visitors to the show can also see the hulking new Chery bakkie, the Tiggo V crossover bakkie and more.

The Chery Q is a new electric family compact the company will launch before the end of 2026 priced from R349,000. Picture: Phuti Mpyane (PHUTI MPYANE)

Suzuki

The Suzuki e Vitara model on display at the Japanese brand’s stage as a potential future model for sale in South Africa. The stylish coupe crossover, which pairs a 61kWh battery pack with dual electric motors, is an urban romper that’s just as happy off-road thanks to the company’s Allgrip traction system. It shares the stage with other Suzuki models including the Across, Jimny, Swift and more.

Claimed maximum driving range (WLTP) is 395km. Picture: Suzuki (Suzuki)

Volkswagen

Fans of the German company’s products can get up and close with the new T-Roc. Prices have been disclosed and it launches with three models priced at R599,900-R709,900

The new T-Roc can be had with alloy wheels measuring up to 20 inches in diameter. Picture: VW (VW )

Other exhibits

Many more models are on display, and the Festival of Motoring caters to vehicle fans in other ways too, such as displays of services, pre-owned car sales, modified cars and motorsports and on-track experiences.

Track experiences are in the offing from various brands for visitors of the show. Picture: Phuti Mpyane (PHUTI MPYANE)

VIP lounges are set up to serve and delight, while plenty of food stalls are situated all over the track.