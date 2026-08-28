Hybrids and EVs take centre stage at 2026 Festival of Motoring

The Festival of Motoring kicked off at Kyalami on Thursday with a media and exhibitors’ day before the public event on August 28-30.
The annual event brings together some of the country’s vehicle brands and the public in a unique setup for dynamic introductions to new and existing products. Vehicles can be viewed on stands and experienced on the famous track.
This year’s strongest theme is new electric and hybrid crossovers from Chinese brands, including bakkies.
These are some of the highlights from the media day:
DongFeng
The itinerary kicked off at DongFeng, the Chinese brand that entered the local market with the compact electric Box crossover. The company is extending its offering and revealed the new DongFeng Friday, a mid-size crossover powered by a range-extender electric powertrain.
Pricing is not confirmed, but it will be launched here before year-end. The brand also has other new crossover models on its stand that it plans to launch in the near future.
Changan
Changan, which launched the Uni-S and Deepal subsidiary this year, has brought the new Uni-S hybrid into its range. It also separates itself from its conventional cousins with a grille displaying hexagonal shapes.
Alongside the newcomer is the new Deepal S05, a more compact crossover like the larger and fully electric Deepal S07 that’s already on sale. The compact new model brings range-extender electric vehicle tech and frameless door windows.
Geely
Chinese brand Geely, which sells a range of midsize electric and plug-in-hybrid crossovers, revealed the new Riddara bakkie. The full electric bakkie is more lifestyle chic than workhorse and launches with three models and two- or all-wheel drive underpinnings. Prices start from R611,900.
LDV
The Chinese commercial specialist brand revealed the T60 Max Plus, a new high-end derivative of the double-cab range with special cues and added amenities. Visitors to the stand will also see other LDV products, including the hulking Terron 9.
JMC
The Chinese commercial brand under the Salvador Caetano umbrella has used the festival to unveil its new Grand Avenue double-cab ahead of its market launch next week. It shares the stage with the new generation Vigus, one of the most affordable double cabs available in South Africa, and the Dadao, a Grand Avenue made more macho by the fitment of extra off-road accoutrements.
BAIC
Chinese brand BAIC was the first from the bloc to set up a local manufacturing plant in Gqeberha. The company revealed the new Arcfox compact crossover it plans to launch in October.
iCaur
Chery subsidiary iCaur unveiled the new V27, its largest model thus far, which is powered by a range-extender electric engine comprising a turbocharged 1.5l engine, twin electric motors and a 34.3 kWh battery. The company aims the V23 as a Land Cruiser Prado rival in size and applications. It goes on sale in South Africa before year-end, priced under R1m, we are told.
Haval
The Chinese brand with the longest presence in this market showcased the new Jolion Max, which debuts the range’s anticipated facelift. The big news is that it brings plug-in-hybrid technology to its most popular range, previously available only in the larger H6 models.
Also on show from cousin GWM are the new Tank 500 and P-Series, powered by a new 3l diesel engine that outputs 170kW and 620Nm. The P500 costs R724,900, and the Tank 500 is R849,900.
Chery
Chery South Africa revealed the fully electric Chery Q compact crossover hatch. The zero-emissions hatchback fights against larger and more family-friendly dimensions. Three models will be offered at launch, priced at R349,000-R389,000. Visitors to the show can also see the hulking new Chery bakkie, the Tiggo V crossover bakkie and more.
Suzuki
The Suzuki e Vitara model on display at the Japanese brand’s stage as a potential future model for sale in South Africa. The stylish coupe crossover, which pairs a 61kWh battery pack with dual electric motors, is an urban romper that’s just as happy off-road thanks to the company’s Allgrip traction system. It shares the stage with other Suzuki models including the Across, Jimny, Swift and more.
Volkswagen
Fans of the German company’s products can get up and close with the new T-Roc. Prices have been disclosed and it launches with three models priced at R599,900-R709,900
Other exhibits
Many more models are on display, and the Festival of Motoring caters to vehicle fans in other ways too, such as displays of services, pre-owned car sales, modified cars and motorsports and on-track experiences.
VIP lounges are set up to serve and delight, while plenty of food stalls are situated all over the track.
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