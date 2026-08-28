Jetour T1 and T2 payload capacity increased to 475kg

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No mechanical, structural or component changes are required to achieve the higher payload rating. Picture:

Jetour South Africa has increased the approved payload capacity of its T1 and T2 SUVs to 475kg, including the driver, after concerns raised earlier this year over the relatively low load-carrying capacity of the models.

The revised rating follows engagement between Jetour South Africa, its head office and the National Regulator for Compulsory Specifications (NRCS), which has approved the 475kg payload capacity for the relevant T1 and T2 models.

The announcement follows concerns raised earlier this year over the relatively low payload capacity of the T2, with published figures showing capacities of between 300kg and 375kg depending on the derivative. Jetour had previously said the figure could range from 300kg to 445kg depending on the homologation methodology used, while describing about 300kg as the T2’s “real-world usable payload”.

The revised 475kg rating includes the driver and applies to the relevant T1 and T2 models covered by the NRCS approval.

Importantly for existing owners, the revised rating applies not only to new vehicles but also to T1 and T2 models already sold and in circulation, provided they fall within the model range and specifications covered by the NRCS approval.

No mechanical, structural or component changes are required to achieve the higher payload rating, according to Jetour.

“The revised approved payload capacity of 475kg relates to the vehicles in their existing mechanical and structural configuration,” the company said.

Jetour South Africa is now engaging with local licensing authorities regarding the increased payload capacity of existing vehicles. Customers will be updated as the process progresses.