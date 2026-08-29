Marc Marquez wins Aragon Grand Prix sprint race

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Victory gave Marquez a hat-trick of sprint wins at Aragon as the seven-time MotoGP champion moved up to third in the championship standings.

Marc Marquez beat his brother Alex to win the Aragon Grand Prix sprint on Saturday, as the reigning MotoGP champion underlined his dominance on home turf and at one of his favourite tracks.

Bezzecchi had claimed pole position with a lap record earlier on Saturday, but he had a poor start off the line, with both Marc and Alex overtaking the Aprilia rider to drop him down to third after turn one.

Once Marc was out in front, there was no catching him as he peeled away with Alex in tow, while Bezzecchi found no opening to attack the two Ducati bikes.

Victory gave Marc a hat-trick of sprint wins at Aragon as the seven-time MotoGP champion moved up to third in the championship standings behind leader Jorge Martin and Bezzecchi.

South Africa’s Brad Binder finished 15th.

Reuters