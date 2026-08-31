78 years later, Honda is still earning its place in South African driveways

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Honda Elevate brings generous space, confident driving and everyday versatility to wherever the road takes you.

There is a peculiar kind of trust that only comes with time.

The kind that has been tested by a decade of morning commutes, a family road trip where the air conditioning became non-negotiable, a load-shedding winter when the generator in the garage kept the lights on. That kind of trust is earned, quietly, over years.

Honda has been earning it for 78 years.

Founded in 1948 by Soichiro Honda, a mechanic with an obsession for engineering precision, the company began by attaching small engines to bicycles.

Within a decade, it was winning motorcycle races. Within two, it had entered Formula 1. Today, Honda supplies the power unit to the Aston Martin Aramco Formula 1 team, and the same engineering philosophy that accelerates an F1 car from 0 to 300km/h in approximately 10 seconds is the same philosophy behind the engine in your driveway.

That is not a marketing line. That is a lineage built on a global reputation for reliability and engineering precision that has never wavered.

A legacy built to last

The engineering behind a Formula 1 car. The same standard behind the car in your driveway.

South Africa has been part of that lineage for decades. Honda vehicles have navigated Johannesburg traffic, Cape Town mountain passes, the N1 between Pretoria and Polokwane, gravel roads in the Northern Cape and suburban school runs in every major city in the country.

The generators have kept fridges running and businesses operational through years of load shedding. The motorcycles have delivered goods, covered ground and earned livelihoods.

The brand has not disappeared. It has not pivoted or reinvented itself in search of a trend. It has kept building, kept refining and kept delivering on the same promise it made in 1948: engineer it properly the first time.

Made for real South African life

The current Honda SA passenger car range includes the Amaze, Fit and Elevate, each built to a different set of South African needs but all to the same engineering standard.

The Honda Amaze is what happens when Honda refuses to accept that an affordable sedan must feel like a compromise. From R254,900, the Amaze carries LED headlights, a five-year/200,000km warranty, an 8-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Smart Entry with Walk Away Lock and 5.5L/100km fuel consumption across every single variant, not just the top-spec model.

This is not a spec sheet designed to impress on paper. It is a car engineered to reduce the small daily frictions that drain energy before the day has even properly started.

Look closer at the Amaze and the value story becomes even clearer. The 416-litre boot with a flat load floor is generous for the segment. The automatic climate control is standard across all models.

At R3,099 per month, the Amaze delivers a level of standard equipment that most competitors reserve for their premium tiers. Honda’s 78-year reputation for reliability means that value doesn’t expire at the dealership door. The car that earns its place on day one tends to earn it again at year three.

The Honda Fit combines a compact footprint with advanced safety technology and flexible everyday practicality. (Honda)

The Honda Fit occupies a different space, a premium compact hatchback that has been quietly redefining what a vehicle at this price point is allowed to be. Honda Sensing, the brand’s class-leading advanced driver assistance system, is standard on every Fit model.

Adaptive cruise control, collision mitigation braking, lane keep assist, road departure mitigation, forward collision warning and lane departure warning are technology that most manufacturers reserve for their flagship models. On the Fit, they come as standard on the entry-level model.

The 9-inch touchscreen is larger than most cars in its class and responds to Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Honda’s Magic Seats give the Fit its most distinctive practical advantage: four seating configurations (Tall Mode for upright loads, Long Mode for flat cargo, Utility Mode for everyday passenger and luggage combinations, and Refresh Mode for reclining rear passengers) that allow the cabin to adapt to the day rather than the other way around.

The 1.5-litre DOHC i-VTEC engine delivers 89kW and 145Nm of torque through a smooth CVT transmission, returning 5.5L/100km in combined cycle. For buyers who want efficiency as a priority, the Fit e:HEV self-charging hybrid delivers 3.7L/100km without a charging cable in sight, with an eight-year/200,000km hybrid battery warranty.

Then there’s the Elevate. A compact SUV that understands what South African roads actually ask of a vehicle. The 199mm ground clearance is not a boast.

The Honda Elevate brings generous space, confident driving and everyday versatility to wherever the road takes you. (Honda)

It is a considered engineering response to a country where the road surface changes without notice, where a trip to a game reserve or a weekend in the mountains is part of ordinary life.

The 458-litre class-leading boot space and flat rear floor make the full volume genuinely usable. Smart Entry is standard on both models. Six SRS airbags, vehicle stability assist, ABS, EBD, hill start assist and ISOFIX child seat anchors are standard on both models.

The Elegance model adds an electric sunroof, eco-friendly leather upholstery and wireless charging. From R373,800, the Elevate is a considered argument for what a family SUV at this price should do.

The promise stays the same

Across all three models, the engineering standard doesn’t waver. The warranty is the same. The commitment to including technology that matters, at a price point that is honest, is the same. The attention to the details that most manufacturers consider optional extras is the same.

This is what 78 years of building things properly looks like. Not a headline. Not a campaign promise. A car that is there every morning, every commute, every road trip, without asking for attention.

Honda hasn’t gone anywhere. It’s simply been busy building.

This article was sponsored by Honda.

All images for illustrative purposes only. Vehicle model may differ from model shown. T’s and C’s apply. E&OE.