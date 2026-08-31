Motorists face steep fuel price hikes in September

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Motorists will have to pay more for petrol and diesel in September. Picture:

Motorists are in for fuel price shocks in September with major increases across the board.

The retail price of 93 unleaded and 95 unleaded petrol will increase by R1.34/l on Wednesday, while the wholesale price of diesel rises by R2.93 for 0.05% sulphur (500ppm) and R3.15 for 0.005% sulphur (50ppm)

The price of illuminating paraffin rises by R2.13/l.

The department of mineral and petroleum resources attributed the price hikes to higher international product prices for fuel, even though the rand appreciated against the dollar during the period under review. The average rand-dollar exchange rate for the period was R16.21 compared to R16.45 during the previous period. This led to a lower contribution to the basic fuel prices.

However, energy prices have soared due to the US-Iran conflict and oil supply constraints through the Strait of Hormuz, with the price of Brent crude at $88.74 a barrel this morning.

The September petrol price increase also comes with a retail margin increase of 4.9c/l for all octane grades. Minister of mineral and petroleum resources Gwede Mantashe said the increase is necessary to accommodate the wage increases for pump attendants, cashiers and administrative staff at service stations.

Fuel prices per litre for September 2026

Inland:

93 unleaded — R26.76;

95 unleaded — R26.92;

500ppm diesel — R29.11;

50ppm diesel — R29.56.

Coast:

95 unleaded — R26.05;

500ppm diesel — R28.24;

50ppm diesel — R28.79.

TimesLIVE