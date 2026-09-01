Ford recalls 2,275 Ranger double cabs in SA over airbag safety risk

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Ford recalls more than 2,200 Ranger double cabs sold between May 22 and June 23 2026 in South Africa for airbag safety risk. Picture:

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The National Consumer Commission (NCC) has published a product safety recall issued by the Ford Motor Company of South Africa affecting 2,275 Ford Ranger double-cab vehicles produced in 2026.

There are 2,360 vehicles in total affected in Southern Africa (South Africa — 2,275; Botswana — 24; Namibia — 54; Swaziland — 7) sold between May 22 and June 23 through Ford-franchised dealers.

According to Ford South Africa, the side curtain airbags of the affected vehicles may interact with the B-pillar trim during inflation and not deploy as intended.

If this occurs, the B-pillar ramp may detach from the vehicle and become a projectile when the side curtain airbag deploys, risking injury to vehicle occupants during deployment.

Recent Ford Ranger recalls include 2025 campaigns for the main transmission body on some models, incorrect front lower arm on others, and left-side camshaft sprocket defects on some models fitted with the V6 3l diesel engine specifically.

“This recall affects a safety-critical component of a significant number of vehicles. Owners or users of these vehicles should contact the supplier without delay,” said acting commissioner Hardin Ratshisusu.

“The NCC will be monitoring this and other recalls to ensure all affected vehicles in South Africa are attended to.”

If customers would like to check if their Ford vehicle is affected by this or any other recall, they can visit the Ford site and enter their 17-digit VIN number in the search bar.

Any remedial work will be carried out at no cost to the consumer.

TimesLIVE