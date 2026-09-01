Motoring

Hyundai South Korean union approves wage deal after weeks of strikes

Union secures 4.1% salary increase and up to 400% performance bonuses

Reuters Agency

Reuters

Hyundai Motor’s South Korean labour union members have voted to approve a new wage deal after weeks of strikes. Picture: (Kim Soo-hyeon)

Hyundai Motor’s South Korean labour union approved a tentative wage agreement with the carmaker, ending this year’s pay negotiations after weeks of strikes and talks.

About 61.55% of participating union members voted in favour of the agreement, Hyundai Motor said on Tuesday.

“Both parties recognise that advanced technologies such as AI and robotics are essential to the future of mobility,” Hyundai said.

The agreement included a base salary increase of 4.1% plus a performance bonus equivalent to 400% of base pay and additional payouts in cash and bonuses. The two sides also agreed to hold further discussions on employment matters when rolling out new businesses.

Reuters


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