iCaur launches OEM-backed vehicle customisation options in SA

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Customers can develop their own designs with the assistance of its preferred specialists, who also carry out the installation. Picture:

iCaur South Africa has introduced an OEM-backed vehicle customisation programme, allowing customers to personalise their cars with wraps, decals, accessories and body kits.

The offering is aimed particularly at owners of the V23, whose upright shape and distinctive exterior panels lend themselves to contrasting colours and graphic treatments.

The offering is aimed particularly at owners of the V23, whose upright shape and distinctive exterior panels lend themselves to contrasting colours and graphic treatments. Picture: (iCaur)

“Life is too short to drive a boring car,” says Shannon Gahagan, national brand and marketing manager at iCaur and Omoda & Jaecoo South Africa. “We want an iCaur to feel like an invitation rather than a default setting. We bring the attitude, while our customers bring the personality.”

Customers can choose anything from a single decal or contrasting panel to a partial or full vehicle wrap. Wraps can also incorporate personal designs or company branding, and can be fitted before the vehicle is purchased or at any point during ownership.

Current wrap options include a bonnet or boot wrap for R3,600, sides only for R12,500, a half wrap for R18,000 and a full wrap for R35,000, with all prices including VAT. The cost can also be financed as part of the vehicle purchase.

iCaur says customers can develop their own designs with the assistance of its preferred specialists, who also carry out the installation.

The range of accessories currently includes phone holders, GoPro mounts, roof racks, side ladders and luggage boxes, while V23 owners can opt for more extensive body kits in either a retro-inspired or futuristic cyber-inspired style.

The wraps use Avery MPI 1105 Super Cast film with DOL 1460Z laminate. The material is approximately 100 microns thick and has a stated lifespan of up to 10 years, while also providing an additional protective layer for the vehicle’s original paintwork.

The wrap installation comes with a three-year warranty against popping and peeling. The manufacturer provides fade cover for one year on horizontal surfaces and two years on vertical surfaces.

iCaur says the wraps can be removed or replaced without damaging the original paintwork when the correct procedures are followed. Regular cleaning is recommended, particularly after exposure to contaminants such as bird droppings and acidic rain residue.

The company says all customisation must comply with safety, warranty and roadworthiness requirements. Wraps and accessories may not obstruct visibility or interfere with lighting, registration plates, cameras, sensors or other safety-related equipment.

“This is about making personalisation accessible without compromising the integrity of the vehicle,” says Gahagan. “Our owners are not passive buyers. They help bring the brand to life through the choices they make and the personality they add.”

iCaur says it is considering expanding the offering with seasonal wrap designs, special-edition combinations and additional customisation options as customer interest grows.

Customers interested in the programme can contact their preferred iCaur dealership for details on the available options.

TimesLIVE