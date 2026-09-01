Third-generation Audi Q5 range now on sale in South Africa

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The new Audi Q5 looks significantly more sporty than its predecessor. Picture:

Following its international unveiling near the end of 2024, Audi has finally launched its third-generation Q5 range in South Africa, with the line-up comprising the Q5 SUV, Q5 Sportback, SQ5 SUV and SQ5 Sportback.

Built on Audi’s Premium Platform Combustion (PPC) underpinnings, the new Q5 adopts a more sculpted exterior design centred on an elevated version of Audi’s Singleframe grille.

The headlights are joined by functional air curtains, while a pronounced shoulder line runs along the body towards the rear. At the rear, a three-dimensional light strip spans the width of the vehicle, with an integrated diffuser and distinctive tailpipe finishes completing the design. The Q5 Sportback uses the same basic design but adds a coupé-style roofline.

All South African Q5 derivatives are sold in S line specification as standard and ride on 20-inch alloy wheels. Customers can choose from 10 exterior colours, including Sakhir Gold Metallic, Grenadine Red Metallic and Tambora Metallic. Audi exclusive personalisation options are also available.

The Q5 Sportback adds a coupé-style roofline. Picture: (Audi)

The optional Carbon Style package adds carbon-fibre exterior mirror housings and door trim strips, while the Q5 SUV also gets a carbon roof spoiler.

The Q5 S line and S line Black models have unique 20-inch alloy wheel designs as standard, with a further five Audi Sport designs available in 20- and 21-inch sizes.

The SQ5 comes standard with 20-inch Audi Sport alloy wheels, while the SQ5 Black is fitted with 21-inch Audi Sport wheels. Three additional 21-inch Audi Sport designs are available.

Inside, the Q5 introduces Audi’s new Digital Stage setup, which combines an 11.9-inch Audi virtual cockpit plus instrument display with a 14.5-inch curved MMI touchscreen.

Inside, the Q5 introduces Audi’s new Digital Stage setup. Picture: (Audi)

An optional 10.9-inch MMI passenger display allows the front passenger to access selected navigation and entertainment functions. Active Privacy Mode is designed to prevent the display from distracting the driver.

Standard equipment across the range includes electrically adjustable front sport seats, three-zone deluxe automatic climate control, wireless smartphone charging and Audi connect services. The Q5 also comes standard with LED headlights plus, LED rear lights pro, adaptive cruise control, park assist plus and surround-view cameras.

The S line Black adds Audi’s Black Styling Package Plus, along with black roof rails and mirror housings, privacy window glazing, dark-chrome tailpipe trims, Audi Sport alloy wheels and a panoramic sunroof.

The range-topping SQ5 gets S sport seats upholstered in a leather and artificial-leather combination with embossed S emblems. Other standard features include heated front seats, stainless-steel pedals, Anthracite brushed-aluminium interior inlays, a flat-top and flat-bottom multifunction steering wheel and Audi’s ambient lighting package pro with dynamic interaction light.

The SQ5 uses a 3.0l V6 TFSI producing 270kW and 550Nm. Picture: (Audi)

The SQ5 Black adds black exterior mirror housings and roof rails, privacy window glazing, dark-chrome tailpipe trims, entry and exit comfort lighting and 21-inch Audi Sport alloy wheels.

Audi has also expanded the Q5’s standard driver-assistance equipment. The range comes with front emergency brake assist, front cross-traffic assist, side assist, exit warning, rear cross-traffic assist and Audi pre sense, alongside adaptive cruise control, park assist plus and surround-view cameras.

Customers can also choose from two optional technology packages. The Tech Plus package adds Matrix LED headlights and adaptive cruise assist plus, including assisted lane changing, together with additional convenience and driver-assistance functions.

The Tech Pro package adds Digital OLED rear lights, front and rear emergency brake assist, a 3D surround-camera system and remote park assist. The latter allows the vehicle to manoeuvre into and out of parking spaces using the myAudi app.

Flexible rear seating and integrated storage are intended to preserve the practicality expected of a midsize SUV. Picture: (Audi)

Other available technology includes the optional MMI passenger display and a factory-fitted Audi dashcam.

Under the bonnet, the South African Q5 range is offered with two four-cylinder powertrains, while the SQ5 gets a six-cylinder petrol engine.

The Q5 2.0l TFSI produces 200kW and 400Nm of torque and accelerates from 0-100 km/h in a claimed 5.7 seconds. It is paired with a seven-speed S tronic transmission and quattro ultra all-wheel drive.

The 2.0l TDI produces 150kW and 400Nm, providing an alternative for buyers prioritising long-distance efficiency and torque. Performance remains sprightly, however, with the 0-100 km/h sprint dispatched in 7.4 seconds.

The new Q5 has a 2,820mm wheelbase and offers luggage capacity of up to 520 litres in the SUV and 515 litres in the Sportback. (Audi)

At the top of the range, the SQ5 uses a 3.0l V6 TFSI producing 270kW and 550Nm. It is equipped with quattro all-wheel drive and accelerates from 0-100 km/h in 4.5 seconds.

Chassis-wise, the new Q5 comes with a standard steel suspension system designed for dynamic performance. Adaptive air suspension is available as an option, allowing drivers to alter the ride height and damping characteristics through Audi drive select, while the SQ5 can be equipped with Adaptive S air suspension for even sharper handling characteristics.

Now available from Audi dealerships across South Africa, pricing for the new Q5 is as follows:

Q5 2.0 TFSI 200kW S line: R1,295,000 (SUV) / R1,365,000 (Sportback)

Q5 2.0 TFSI 200kW S line Black: R1,350,000 (SUV) / R1,420,000 (Sportback)

Q5 2.0 TDI 150kW S line: R1,275,000 (SUV)

Q5 2.0 TDI 150kW S line Black: R1,330,000 (SUV)

SQ5 3.0 TFSI 270kW: R1,510,000 (SUV) / R1,580,000 (Sportback)

SQ5 3.0 TFSI 270kW Black: R1,565,000 (SUV) / R1,635,000 (Sportback)

Every model comes with Audi South Africa’s five-year/100,000km Audi Freeway Plan as standard.

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