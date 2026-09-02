Analogue Automotive VHPK takes Series 1 Elise to new extremes

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The first customer car finished in bespoke PK Purple with a matching Alcantara interior and contrasting gold exhaust tips. Picture:

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Analogue Automotive has completed the first customer example of its VHPK, a limited-production reworking of the Series 1 Lotus Elise that combines a central driving position with a wet weight of less than 600kg.

The VHPK was first announced in September 2025 and is based on the first-generation Elise that entered production in 1996. Just 35 individually numbered examples will be built, with the first customer car finished in bespoke PK Purple with a matching Alcantara interior and contrasting gold exhaust tips.

At the heart of the VHPK is a heavily modified Rover K-Series engine fitted with bespoke billet and forged internal components. With displacement increased from 1.8l to 1.9l, it now produces 186kW.

Power is sent to the rear wheels through a Quaife PG1 five-speed close-ratio gearbox with a limited-slip differential.

To save as much weight as possible, the VHPK uses carbon-fibre body panels manufactured from moulds made from CNC-milled patterns, rather than the lower-cost splash-moulding process. The company says the manufacturing method, also used in aerospace and Formula 1 applications, improves panel strength while reducing mass and providing a higher-quality finish.

Further weight-saving measures include a single carbon-fibre bucket seat and carbon interior trim. Picture: (Analogue Automotive)

Unsprung mass has also been reduced through the use of lightweight forged wheels, carbon-ceramic brakes and bespoke ultralight hubs. Customers can specify a full carbon-wheel package, which reduces weight by a further 12kg.

Further weight-saving measures include a single carbon-fibre bucket seat, carbon interior trim, a stainless-steel exhaust system, and a lightweight fuel tank and wiring loom.

Optional equipment includes fully exposed carbon-fibre bodywork, electric air conditioning and an HVAC system, as well as a carbon-fibre hardtop. The hardtop can either be trimmed or supplied as a lightweight single-skin unit.

The VHPK’s central driving position takes inspiration from single-seat Elises that competed in the Autobytel Lotus Championship around the turn of the millennium. The one-make series was created by Lotus Motorsport and supported the British Touring Car Championship.

Chassis development has focused on maintaining the Elise’s handling characteristics despite the extensive modifications. The VHPK uses a bespoke wide-track suspension system carried over from Analogue Automotive’s SuperSport. It utilises lightweight aluminium uprights and steering arms, along with multi-way passive dampers. A fully active suspension system is also available as an option.

The VHPK is now available to order. Pricing starts at £350,000 (about R7.6m), excluding taxes, and includes the supply of a Series 1 Elise donor vehicle.

TimesLIVE