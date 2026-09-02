FIRST DRIVE | Nio Firefly makes good case for B-segment hatches

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During the past five years, South African consumers have been exposed to a world of entirely new automotive nameplates.

Titles that, a decade ago, were unheard of — are now climbing up sales charts to rival leading legacy players.

There is another one on the horizon. But if you are the kind of reader partial to keeping tabs on the overseas market — then the name Nio might not be all that foreign.

Dimensions close to that of a Volkswagen Polo. (Brenwin Naidu)

It is a Chinese brand specialising in electric vehicles, and its products are set to be released locally before the year’s end. Kicking the business off is the new Firefly compact, which has the honour of being the 2026 World Urban Car category winner, in the prestigious World Car Awards programme.

This reporter has the privilege of being one of the three South African jurors on the panel of the competition, which dates back to 2004.

Lebano Group will be responsible for distributing the Nio portfolio locally. Its core business is in mining, but this expansion into the automotive arena is part of a longer-term strategy.

Airy cabin with light-coloured materials. (Brenwin Naidu)

Lebano Group reached out to us to offer an exclusive preview of the vehicle and it spent five days in my possession.

The B-segment hatch is similar to a Volkswagen Polo in dimensions, with a useful five-door configuration.

The importer said the Firefly was not aimed at the budget end of the electric car market, but was intended to compete with the GWM Ora 5 BEV and Mini Cooper Hatch SE.

It packs the customary large infotainment screen buyers demand in 2026. (Brenwin Naidu)

It is significantly larger than the likes of the BYD Dolphin Surf and Geely E2, both A-segment runabouts.

From behind the wheel, the Firefly certainly feels like a grown-up product in line with what is being offered by the GWM and Mini alternatives. It is 4,003mm long, 2,013mm wide and 1,557mm tall.

But before we get into the good, allow me to report on the criticisms.

The first negative point is that it uses an NFC card rather than a conventional key fob. We encountered this in the Leapmotor C10 and iCaur V23 — and loathed it for the finicky operation as well as the potential risk of being stranded should the card snap.

Rear boot space is 404l. (Brenwin Naidu)

As debuted by Volvo with the EX30, the Nio Firefly has its side mirror adjustment controls within the interface. By now many other Chinese brands have adopted this approach — so it was less jarring.

What we do dislike is how even the ventilation direction controls are placed within infotainment menus. This was a criticism even in the Porsche Taycan and it applies here, because one can never really get the airflow direction just right.

In typical Chinese car fashion, the driver aids (lane-keep assist and driver alertness monitor) have a knack for being overly sensitive and not quite in tune with our road markings. That quirk was easily solved by deactivating the system, something you have to do each time, as there is no disengage-and-forget override.

Frontal trunk offers just over 90l. (Brenwin Naidu)

My parting shot while talking gripes is the sound system audio profile, which had a clear suitability towards the shrill, treble-heavy timbre of Taylor Swift rather than the bass-richness of Dr. Dre — but this is a subjective point.

Those three (or four) irritants aside, the Firefly proved to be a charming test subject and on cute factor alone, many observers appeared to be sold.

The looks of the car are very interesting. Dare we say, there is a hint of the original Volkswagen Golf Mk1 to the rectangular silhouette. And some kinship with the Honda E, which is not sold here. At the front and rear it has a distinctive lighting signature comprised of six circular “eyes” - putting one in mind of a friendlier Monsters Inc. character. The lavender shade of our test car contributed to this sense of being a harmless, cheerful critter.

No key, the Nio Firefly uses an NFC card. (Brenwin Naidu)

The interior of our test car was finished in a creme-coloured scheme, with suede-like door inserts, leatherette and fabric. Its impression was one of good quality, perhaps not quite at the Teutonic level of the Mini, but certainly good enough to be classed as near-premium.

It is a clean and uncluttered design. The only moving parts are the indicator and gear selector stalks, electric window switches, door handles and a very chunky central armrest. Oh, and the physical steering-mounted buttons for audio as well as cruise control.

The test unit was brand new and had mere delivery mileage when it was brought to us. Claimed range according to the brochure is 330km. Fully-charged (slowly, using the AC outlet and a three-pin socket in our basement), indicated range was just more than 300km. Net battery capacity is 41.2kWh.

Rear legroom is adequate. (Brenwin Naidu)

Nio claims an electricity consumption figure of 14.5kWh/100km. That appears to have been closely matched by figures from the on-board computer.

Aside from the subtle, simulated electric buzz customary of electric vehicles, the Firefly sets off in silence.

Its quoted 0-100km/h sprint time of 8.1 seconds is adequate for the daily slog, enabling confident merging and gap-taking. It certainly does not feel as pedestrian as smaller, slower compacts like the BYD Dolphin Surf Dynamic, with its agonisingly slow crawl to 100km/h in more than 15 seconds. Top speed of the Nio Firefly is capped at 150km/h.

No conventional powertrain means no obtrusive central tunnel. (Brenwin Naidu)

Performance in the real world is better than the fairly modest 105kW/200Nm output the electric motor suggests.

The motor drives the rear wheels, which gives the car a noticeably sharper, more responsive turn-in compared to a typical engine-powered front-driving B-segment car.

Interesting is that Nio claims a 50/50 weight distribution (remember when BMW used to push that agenda hard?), and further aiding its handling abilities is a five-link rear suspension.

Chunky armrest with useful storage compartment. (Brenwin Naidu)

My commute during the test week included an airport run, and the vehicle felt planted amid the busy, frantic paces of the N3 and N12.

The boot offers 404l of space, while the frontal trunk gives 92l and is ideal for grocery bags, keeping them upright. Two model grades are listed in the brochure, the Select and Comfort.

Our car was the latter, outfitted with every amenity expected from a want-it-all type of buyer in 2026. That includes a panoramic roof, 360º camera and seven standard airbags.

Attractive wheel design resembles an insect spreading its wings. (Brenwin Naidu)

The brand will launch before year-end but first deliveries are expected early in 2027.

The Lebano Group aims to push as many as 200 units during the first year of sale and pricing is anticipated at about the R550,000 mark. A five-year/150,000km vehicle warranty and eight-year/160,000km battery warranty will apply.

The company said it is currently in talks with an “established dealer group” about distribution and support.

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