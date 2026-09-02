Range Rover goes electric, and SA pricing starts at R3.9m

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Twin permanent-magnet 260kW electric motors – one on each axle – produce up to 404kW and 850Nm of torque. Picture:

Land Rover has unveiled its first all-electric Range Rover.

Built on a dedicated platform, the new Range Rover Electric features twin permanent-magnet 260kW electric motors — one on each axle — producing up to 404kW and 850Nm of torque. They draw power from a 118.5kWh lithium-ion double-stack battery pack consisting of 344 prismatic cells.

It offers a projected real-world driving range of up to 535km and, thanks to its 800V architecture, rapid charging performance. When connected to a 350kW DC rapid charger, the battery can be replenished from 10% to 80% in about 22 minutes. Alternatively, up to 220km of range can be added in 10 minutes when using the SUV’s maximum charging rate.

The Range Rover Electric will complete the 0-100km/h sprint in 4.3 seconds. Picture: (JLR)

Fast to charge, the Range Rover Electric is also quick off the mark, completing the 0-100km/h sprint in 4.3 seconds. Overtaking punch is similarly impressive, with the SUV able to accelerate from 80km/h to 120km/h in 2.7 seconds.

For optimal grip across varying conditions and terrain, the Range Rover Electric features the carmaker’s Intelligent Driveline Dynamics system, which seamlessly distributes rear torque from 100% to 0% to prevent loss of traction.

Integrated traction management is also fitted, controlling motor speed within 50 milliseconds and managing slip up to 100 times faster than the equivalent system in an internal combustion engine vehicle. Range Rover said it also works in concert with the new single-pedal drive mode, giving drivers greater control when pulling away on slopes of up to 33° or completing a rolling climb on gradients of up to 45°.

The spacious cabin is as luxurious as ever. Picture: (JLR)

Another technological highlight includes full compatibility with the Range Rover app. Owners can use it to remotely initiate cabin purification, activate the heated steering wheel, check the battery’s current charge status and projected driving range, and confirm the vehicle’s live location. The app also allows owners to select and schedule charging when the vehicle is parked and plugged in.

Order books are open for the Range Rover Electric in short- and long-wheelbase body designs, with HSE and Autobiography specifications available alongside SV, SV Ultra and SV Black variants.

A limited-run First Edition is also available, finished in Belgravia Green, Santorini Black or Varesine Blue, with Light Cloud Ultrafabrics PU and Kvadra interior trim.

When connected to a 350kW DC rapid charger, the battery can be replenished from 10% to 80% in about 22 minutes. Picture: (JLR)

For clients looking to create a truly individual Range Rover Electric, the Range Rover Bespoke commissioning service offers an extended choice of paint colours and finishes, elevated materials, tailored colour combinations and personalisation details, including unique embroidery.

In South Africa the new Range Rover Electric is priced from R3,916,800 for the SWB EV550 HSE, rising to R6,035,000 for the flagship LWB EV550 SV Ultra.

TimesLIVE