These were SA’s best-selling new vehicles in August

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New vehicle sales in South Africa maintained strong momentum in August, with sales of 57,898 units representing an increase of 11.4% compared with the same month last year.

However, vehicle exports declined by 11.9% last month to 35,091 units compared with August 2025.

According to automotive umbrella body Naamsa, domestic growth comes against an affordability backdrop that remains mixed, with relatively stable financing conditions supporting demand while rising fuel costs continue to challenge overall affordability.

Passenger vehicles remained the strongest segment, with 41,216 units sold last month for an 11.6% increase over August 2025. Light commercial vehicle sales increased by 11% to 13,727 units, while medium commercial vehicles grew by 16.3% to 805 units, and heavy trucks and buses rose 10.1% to 2,150 units.

“The appetite among South African consumers, car rental agencies and businesses for new vehicles remained strong in August, despite continued pressure on household budgets and rising operating costs,” said Brandon Cohen, chair of the National Automobile Dealers’ Association.

The pressure on running costs increased with the fuel price hikes on September 2, where both grades of petrol rose by R1.34/l, while wholesale diesel increased by between R2.93/l and R3.15/l.

The Chery Tiggo 4 Pro remained the most popular China-built vehicle on the sales list. Picture: (CHERY)

Rising fuel prices are leading to sustained interest in new energy vehicles (NEVs). According to Naamsa, 16,289 NEVs were sold during the first seven months of 2026, an increase of 88% compared with the same period last year.

“Customers are increasingly asking dealers about hybrids, plug-in hybrids and battery-electric vehicles, but there is no single solution for every motorist,” Cohen said. “The right option depends on the customer’s budget, driving patterns and access to charging infrastructure.”

Toyota maintained its lead as South Africa’s most popular brand in August, selling more than twice the number of vehicles (13,814) as its closest competitor, Suzuki (6,505). Volkswagen Group (5,668), Ford (3,202), Hyundai (3,024), Chery (2,763), GWM (2,594), Isuzu (2,531), Jetour (1,952), and Kia (1,783) rounded out the top-10 brands.

The top-selling body styles are typically bakkies, SUVs and small hatchbacks. The Toyota Hilux was the best-selling model range ahead of the Ford Ranger, with the VW Polo Vivo the most popular passenger car, in third overall.

Keenly priced Chinese brands continue to make inroads, with the Chery Tiggo 4 Pro remaining the most popular model from that country, in fourth place overall. The affordability of Chinese models has disrupted the market, with once-popular marques such as Mercedes-Benz, Mazda and Nissan falling out of the top 15 best-selling brands.

Top 30 selling vehicles — August 2026

1. Toyota Hilux — 3,881

2. Ford Ranger — 2,373

3. VW Polo Vivo — 2,351

4. Chery Tiggo 4 Pro — 2,297

5. Suzuki Swift — 2,152

6. Isuzu D-Max — 2,005

7. Toyota Corolla Cross — 1,489

8. Hyundai Grand i10 — 1,432

9. Toyota Starlet — 1,359

10. Suzuki Ertiga — 1,317

11. Haval Jolion — 1,261

12. Toyota Starlet Cross — 1,015

13. Suzuki Fronx — 970

14. Toyota Urban Cruiser — 871

15. Toyota Vitz — 871

16. VW Polo — 837

17. Omoda C5 — 823

18. Jetour T2 — 802

19. Toyota Rumion — 777

20. Tata Tiago — 764

21. Kia Sonet — 762

22. Toyota Fortuner — 723

23. Mahindra XUV 3XO — 711

24. Mahindra Scorpio Pik Up — 612

25. Toyota Hiace — 593

26. GWM P-Series — 588

27. VW T-Cross — 581

28. Renault Triber — 531

29. Hyundai i20 — 509

30. Hyundai Exter — 496

* SOURCE: Naamsa/Lightstone

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