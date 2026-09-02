Volkswagen forecasts 8.5-million global sales for 2026

The Volkswagen Group is expected to sell only 8.5-million cars worldwide in the current year, German business outlet WirtschaftsWoche reported on Tuesday, citing a supervisory board document.
The German carmaker, whose supervisory board is set to meet on Friday, is also planning extensive divestments of business units, according to WirtschaftWoche.
The document mentions the sale or a stake reduction in holdings including Ducati, Traton, Gotion, QuantumScape and SGL Carbon, according to WirtschaftsWoche.
Reuters
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