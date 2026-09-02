Volkswagen forecasts 8.5-million global sales for 2026

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Volkswagen Group plans asset sales as its 2026 sales forecast drops to 8.5-million cars. Picture:

The Volkswagen Group is expected to sell only 8.5-million cars worldwide in the current year, German business outlet WirtschaftsWoche reported on Tuesday, citing a supervisory board document.

The German carmaker, whose supervisory board is set to meet on Friday, is also planning extensive divestments of business units, according to WirtschaftWoche.

The document mentions the sale or a stake reduction in holdings including Ducati, Traton, Gotion, QuantumScape and SGL Carbon, according to WirtschaftsWoche.

Reuters