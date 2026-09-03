Motoring

Audi and SAIC set up innovation hub for China-exclusive brand

Shanghai joint venture to develop four new AUDI models for local market

Reuters Agency

Reuters

The new models will broaden and complement AUDI’s product lineup in China, with the first vehicle slated for launch in 2028. Picture: (AUDI)

Volkswagen’s premium subsidiary Audi on Thursday established an innovation hub with its Chinese partner SAIC Motor for the China-exclusive AUDI brand, the company said in a statement.

The new Shanghai-based joint venture, dedicated to the four-letter, all-caps AUDI brand, will focus on vehicle and driving-control technologies, AI-powered immersive smart cockpits, and next-generation advanced driver assistance systems tailored to premium Chinese customers.

The companies did not disclose the venture’s ownership structure.

Audi and SAIC will jointly develop four all-new AUDI models on the Audi ADP 2.0 (advanced digitised platform), a dedicated architecture for next-generation intelligent connected vehicles.

The new models will broaden and complement AUDI’s product lineup in China, with the first vehicle slated for launch in 2028.

Reuters


Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

This is how SA can fight organised crime, expert tells Madlanga

2

Spring Day water splash ends in deadly stabbing

3

Feroz Khan dismissed by SAPS

4

Phala Phala panel asked wrong questions and applied wrong test, says Ramaphosa’s lawyer

5

From dirty river water to fresh vegetables: Langrug garden gives residents hope

Related Articles