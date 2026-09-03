Heat hazard declared for Italian F1 Grand Prix at Monza

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Temperatures in excess of 31ºC have been forecast for this weekend’s Italian Grand Prix at Monza. Picture:

Formula One’s governing body has declared a heat hazard for this weekend’s Italian Grand Prix at Monza, the second time this season that it has taken such a step.

Race director Rui Marques said in a statement that temperatures in excess of 31ºC had been forecast.

The Austrian Grand Prix in June was the last time a heat hazard was declared.

Declaring a heat hazard requires teams to fit a driver cooling system, such as a liquid-cooled vest, though drivers are not obliged to use them and can take a ballast penalty instead. The car’s minimum weight is increased to accommodate the hardware.

Sunday’s race is the 13th round of the 2026 championship, with 20-year-old Mercedes driver Kimi Antonelli at the top of the standings for his home race.

Reuters