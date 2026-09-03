McLaren Senna, Ferrari LaFerrari headline Zürich auction

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A 2019 McLaren Senna and a 2015 Ferrari LaFerrari will headline Broad Arrow Auctions’ Zürich Auction on November 7, with the Ferrari being offered without reserve.

The auction will feature approximately 60 collector cars and will return to the Dolder Grand for a second year as the official auction partner of Auto Zürich.

“We are very excited to be returning to the Dolder Grand in 2026,” says Paul Gaucher, head of consignments, Switzerland at Broad Arrow Auctions.

“We saw fantastic success with modern performance cars at our debut auction, and early consignments for this year already include some of the most lauded hypercars of the modern era.

“The LaFerrari is one of the hottest collectables in today’s market, and the Senna is a car that pushed the boundaries of performance as part of McLaren’s Ultimate Series and which carries the spirit of one of the greatest Formula One drivers of all time, Ayrton Senna.”

McLaren Senna

The 2019 McLaren Senna is number 181 of 500 examples built by the British manufacturer. Delivered new in Switzerland, the car has covered just 131km.

It is finished in Volcano Orange and powered by a 4.0l twin-turbocharged V8 producing 588kW and 800Nm. McLaren quotes a 0-100km/h time of 2.8 seconds and a top speed of 340km/h.

The Senna weighs 1,198kg, making it the lightest road car produced by McLaren since the F1. Its carbon-fibre Monocage chassis is clothed in carbon-fibre bodywork, with the exotic material also used for the seats and various trim elements to reduce weight.

The Senna is finished in Volcano Orange and powered by a 4.0l twin-turbocharged V8 producing 588kW and 800Nm. Picture: (TIM SCOTT)

Aerodynamics played a major role in the Senna’s development, with active aerodynamic elements fitted around and beneath the body. These contribute to a claimed maximum downforce of 800kg at 250km/h.

Rather than adding weight with a hybrid system, McLaren concentrated on chassis and driver-control technology. The Senna features RaceActive Chassis Control, Variable Drift Control and an open differential with brake steer, among other systems designed for high-speed track driving.

The car also features glass panels in the lower sections of its doors, allowing occupants to see the road alongside the car, while exposed mechanical elements feature prominently in the cockpit.

The auction car has more than R790,000 worth of options, including McLaren Track Telemetry, a Bowers & Wilkins audio system and air-conditioning. It is expected to fetch between R21.8m and R27.7m.

Ferrari LaFerrari

The Ferrari LaFerrari was unveiled at the Geneva International Motor Show in 2013 as the Italian marque’s first hybrid hypercar.

Its 6.3l naturally aspirated V12 produces 588kW and is paired with Ferrari’s HY-KERS electric motor system, taking combined system output to 708kW. The hypercar can accelerate from 0-100km/h in less than three seconds and from 0-200km/h in less than seven seconds, while its top speed exceeds 350km/h.

The LaFerrari was unveiled at the Geneva International Motor Show in 2013. Picture: (simocaph)

The LaFerrari’s V12 was, at the time, the most powerful naturally aspirated V12 fitted to a Ferrari, while the HY-KERS system brought Formula One-derived hybrid technology to the road car.

Built in 2015, chassis 214333 is finished in Bianco Fuji with a Bianchi/Neri leather interior and Giallo Modena yellow brake calipers. It was delivered new to a Ferrari concessionaire in Hong Kong and had covered just 92km at the time of cataloguing.

A 202-point inspection conducted in November 2025 found that its high-voltage battery was due for replacement. This was subsequently carried out by Rossocorsa, the official Ferrari dealer in Milan.

Its 6.3l naturally aspirated V12 produces 588kW and is paired with Ferrari’s HY-KERS electric motor system, taking combined system output to 708kW. Picture: (simocaph)

The battery replacement formed part of an extensive programme of service work, with the total invoice exceeding R3.73m.

The car is being offered without reserve and carries an estimate of R108.8m to R148.4m at the current exchange rate.

“These cars are true performance icons and we are very excited to present them to international buyers at our upcoming Zürich Auction,” says Karsten Le Blanc, head of EMEA region and Broad Arrow Capital.

“We look forward to welcoming collectors to the historic Dolder Grand once again and will be announcing additional exciting cars perfectly suited to the Swiss market very soon.”

Broad Arrow says further cars will be announced ahead of the Zürich Auction.

TimesLIVE