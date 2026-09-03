New all-electric BMW iX3 goes on sale in South Africa

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The first iX3 variant launched in South Africa this week is the all-wheel-drive BMW iX3 50 xDrive flagship priced at R1,690,000. Picture:

The new BMW iX3 electric SUV has arrived in South Africa with a claimed range of up to 805km on a single charge.

Built at BMW’s plant in Debrecen, Hungary, it is the first model in the German brand’s Neue Klasse era and is built on a bespoke platform not shared with any of BMW’s combustion engine models.

The Neue Klasse is the brand’s biggest future-focused project and marks a huge leap in terms of technologies, driving experience and design, said BMW chair Oliver Zipse, adding the entire product range will benefit from the innovations of the Neue Klasse regardless of the drive technology.

The first iX3 variant launched in South Africa this week is the all-wheel-drive BMW iX3 50 xDrive flagship priced at R1,690,000.

In the first quarter of 2027 it will be followed by the entry-level rear-wheel-drive BMW iX3 40 priced at R1,498,000.

The iX3 50 xDrive has a 108.7kWh battery that powers an asynchronous motor on the front axle and an electrically excited synchronous motor on the rear axle. BMW claims a combined output of 345kW and 645Nm, a 0-100km/h sprint in 4.9 seconds and a top speed of 210km/h.

Built on a dedicated EV platform, the new iX3 is the first product of the German brand’s Neue Klasse era. Picture: (BMW)

A range of between 679km and 805km is possible depending on driving conditions, and a maximum charging rate of 400kW enables the car to be juiced up to 372km of range in only 10 minutes on DC fast chargers. The high-voltage battery can charge from 10% to 80% capacity in 21 minutes.

An all-new design language gives the car a character-rich appearance. At 4,782mm in length, the iX3 is slightly larger than the combustion-powered X3, which is built locally at BMW’s Rosslyn plant.

It has a spacious cabin and a generous 520l boot, which can be increased to 1,750l with the rear seats folded. An additional storage compartment under the bonnet holds 58l.

The iX3 is the first production model to feature BMW’s new Panoramic iDrive system, which combines physical controls with touch, voice and steering wheel inputs. A panoramic vision display projects across the width of the windscreen, complemented by a free-standing central touchscreen and optional 3D head-up display.

Physical controls are on hand for frequently used features such as the windscreen wipers, volume control, rear window heating and defrost function. Other functions have been optimised for use by touch and voice command or via the newly designed multifunction steering wheel.

The iX3 is the first production model to feature BMW’s new Panoramic iDrive system. Picture: (BMW)

A digital key can be set up on smartphones and smartwatches to lock and unlock the car.

More than 60 third-party apps in the music and audio, entertainment, gaming, news, and travel categories are downloadable from the BMW ConnectedDrive Store. New driving sounds, sound effects and sound signals of the BMW HypersonX soundscape were created specifically for the Neue Klasse.

Customers can customise their cabins with Essential, Contemporary, M Sport and BMW Individual styling packages.

Standard features in the BMW iX3 50 xDrive include:

two-zone automatic climate control;

electrically adjustable and heated front seats;

comfort access;

an automatic tailgate; and

a wireless phone charger.

Options include:

three-zone automatic climate control;

adaptive headlights;

the BMW Iconic Glow package including illuminated BMW kidneys;

a Harman Kardon HiFi system with 13 speakers; and

a large panoramic sunroof.

The new iX3 can be optionally specified with an M Sport package or M Sport package Pro, which add black high-gloss exterior features and M Sport seats and an M steering wheel inside the car.

Business Day