Planned job cuts: tracking Volkswagen’s history and road to restructuring

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Volkswagen, one of Germany’s most storied industrial firms, has undergone numerous structural changes through its 89-year history. Picture:

Volkswagen’s supervisory board is scheduled to meet on Friday to vote on the carmaker’s biggest ever restructuring programme, which has met fierce opposition from unions and shareholder Lower Saxony over planned job and capacity cuts.

Volkswagen, one of Germany’s most storied industrial firms, has undergone numerous structural changes through its 89-year history and retains one of the most complex corporate set-ups in the global autos sector.

Below are some key dates:

1937

The so-called Gesellschaft zur Vorbereitung des Deutschen Volkswagens mbH (Company for the Preparation of the German Volkswagen Ltd) is formally established, which will later be shortened simply to Volkswagen.

The Beetle was an early success story for the German marque. Picture: (Volkswagen)

1960

Volkswagen — meaning “the people’s car” in German — is privatised, with the company’s home state of Lower Saxony receiving a 20% stake, a holding it retains today.

The Volkswagen Law is instated as part of the process, giving Lower Saxony an effective blocking minority at annual general meetings and requiring a majority on the supervisory board to push through plant closures.

2009

Qatar takes a 17% voting stake in Volkswagen, becoming one of its biggest shareholders.

2012

Volkswagen becomes the sole owner of Porsche AG after a protracted takeover tussle. Porsche SE, which is controlled by the Porsche and Piech families, becomes Volkswagen’s largest shareholder and holds a majority of voting rights.

2019

Volkswagen lists its trucks division Traton on the stock exchange, keeping a significant majority stake in the company that some investors say prevents effective governance.

2021

Bernd Osterloh, Volkswagen’s long-term works council head and described by some company sources as the most powerful person at the automaker, steps down. Daniela Cavallo takes over, becoming the first woman to hold the influential position.

Oliver Blume took over as CEO in July 2022. Picture: ( REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach/File Photo)

2022

July: Herbert Diess steps down as Volkswagen CEO after repeated clashes with unions and labour representatives over the group’s restructuring needs, with then-Porsche CEO Oliver Blume taking over.

September: Volkswagen lists Porsche AG on the stock exchange, keeping a 75.4% stake in the maker of luxury sports cars.

2024

Volkswagen loses its position as the best-selling auto brand in China, the world’s largest car market, overtaken by local rival BYD.

September: Volkswagen, for the first time in its history, threatens to close German auto plants in response to falling sales in China and Europe as well as high operating costs, leading to a clash with unions.

December: After months of talks and warning strikes, Volkswagen and unions reach a deal to cut up to 35,000 jobs in Germany, marking one of the firm’s biggest layoff programmes in its history.

2025

Volkswagen falls to third place in China, slipping behind Geely as a local price war hits profits of what once was the group’s cash cow.

2026

June: Sources disclose plans for a new restructuring programme — Volkswagen’s biggest to date — that could double planned job cuts, result in four plants being shut and a legal carve-out of the group’s passenger car and components divisions.

July: Volkswagen says its line-up will be gradually cut by up to half while production capacity will be reduced to nine-million vehicles per year, down from 10-million currently.

September: Volkswagen’s supervisory board will meet to discuss the restructuring programme, which has pitted management against unions and Lower Saxony, a conflict that could result in an extraordinary general meeting.

Reuters