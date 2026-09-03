Thousands of Mercedes-Benz and Fuso trucks recalled in SA

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More than 3,500 trucks remain outstanding for safety and compliance repairs. Picture:

The National Consumer Commission (NCC) has notified consumers of safety and compliance recalls affecting thousands of Mercedes-Benz and Fuso trucks and buses sold in South Africa.

The recalls were notified to the NCC by Daimler Truck Southern Africa (DTSA), which said some of the affected vehicles have already been repaired.

The largest outstanding recall involves Mercedes-Benz Actros 963 and Arocs 964 trucks, where a defective axle bearing bracket could loosen, potentially causing the rear axle to become misaligned and affecting the vehicle’s driving and braking characteristics.

The axle bearing bracket guides the rear axle longitudinally and the supplier has identified cases where it can loosen, typically after about 600,000km. If screws or nuts are lost, the resulting axle misalignment could increase the risk of an accident.

The affected trucks were made available for sale from 2022 onwards. A total of 1,538 trucks remain outstanding for repair.

A further 966 Fuso FJ trucks remain to be repaired after the supplier identified a risk of cracking in high-pressure fuel pipes. Excessive stress caused by vibration and surface abnormalities can cause the pipes to crack around bends and, in the worst case, result in fuel leakage.

The recall affects Fuso FJ trucks made available for sale from 2022 onwards.

Another 815 Fuso Fighter FK, FM and FN trucks, sold from 2017 onwards, are affected by oxidation on an electrical contact surface. This can cause the turn indicators to fail intermittently, while the corresponding flasher indication on the instrument cluster may also fail.

The Fuso Canter FE8 7-150 and FE 8-150 are subject to a software-related recall affecting the instrument cluster LCD. The display can black out or fade when the ignition is switched on and off within a short period, while high cabin temperatures of about 60°C can also cause the display to fade. A total of 124 trucks remain to be repaired.

Mercedes-Benz Arocs 964 trucks made available from 2022 onwards are also affected by a potentially serious front-axle issue. Screws securing the front axle leaf-spring assembly may become loose, allowing the axle to move during braking.

This could cause the truck to pull strongly to one side, making it difficult for the driver to maintain the vehicle’s lane and increasing the risk of an accident. Sixty-two trucks remain outstanding for repair.

A separate recall affecting Mercedes-Benz Actros 963, Arocs 964, Atego 967 and electric eActros 983 trucks concerns incorrectly soldered components on the accelerator pedal’s printed circuit board.

If a voltage peak occurs, the accelerator pedal sensor could fail, resulting in a loss of throttle response. The truck could then coast to a halt and become immobile, potentially creating a hazard in traffic. The braking, lighting and warning-lamp functions remain available.

Seven trucks remain to be repaired.

Eight Mercedes-Benz model 2445 buses, sold from 2025 onwards, have also yet to be presented for inspection and remediation. Their engines may have missing or incorrect parameters and wiring configurations that could affect the aftertreatment system and result in the buses not fully complying with applicable particulate and NOx emission requirements.

The NCC said owners of affected vehicles should take them to their nearest authorised Daimler Truck dealer for inspection and the necessary repairs.

All corrective work will be carried out at no cost to consumers, the commission said.

Queries relating to the recalls can be directed to ProductRecall@thencc.org.za.