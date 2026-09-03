Motoring

WATCH | Should you get a performance sedan or SUV?

The panel also investigates a Ford EcoSport with a coolant leak and compares affordable automatic hatchbacks for a first-time buyer

Ignition TV

Ignition TV

Join the Ignition TV Buyer’s Guide team as they help a viewer choose between a performance sedan or SUV.

They also investigate a Ford EcoSport with a coolant leak and compare affordable automatic hatchbacks for a first-time buyer.

TimesLIVE


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