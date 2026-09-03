WATCH | Should you get a performance sedan or SUV?

Join the Ignition TV Buyer’s Guide team as they help a viewer choose between a performance sedan or SUV.
They also investigate a Ford EcoSport with a coolant leak and compare affordable automatic hatchbacks for a first-time buyer.
TimesLIVE
Join the Ignition TV Buyer’s Guide team as they help a viewer choose between a performance sedan or SUV.
They also investigate a Ford EcoSport with a coolant leak and compare affordable automatic hatchbacks for a first-time buyer.
TimesLIVE
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