Motoring

Hadjar reinstated to Monaco podium as Gasly loses third place

Reuters Agency

Reuters

Formula One’s governing body on Friday reinstated Red Bull’s Isack Hadjar to third place at June’s Monaco Grand Prix. File picture: (Manon Cruz)

Formula One’s governing body on Friday reinstated Red Bull’s Isack Hadjar to third place at June’s Monaco Grand Prix and demoted Alpine’s Pierre Gasly for the second time.

Gasly finished third on track on June 7 but was demoted to seventh when two five-second penalties for pit-lane speeding were applied post-race, with fellow Frenchman Hadjar promoted to third.

That decision was overturned after a right to review on June 12, with stewards accepting Renault-owned Alpine’s evidence that there had been a timekeeping error.

The FIA’s International Court of Appeal then met last month to hear a McLaren and Red Bull challenge, with the verdict issued before the Italian Grand Prix this weekend.

Reuters


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