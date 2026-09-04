Lawson says working with two teams was biggest challenge before Monza

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Lawson finished seventh in the main race at Zandvoort after teammate and four-time champion Max Verstappen crashed out on the opening lap. Picture:

Liam Lawson’s biggest challenge leading into the Italian Grand Prix weekend has been having to prepare for two very different Formula One cars without knowing which he was going to race.

Red Bull ended the New Zealander’s predicament by telling him on Wednesday that he would be driving for them for the second weekend in a row as a stand-in for injured Frenchman Isack Hadjar while Yuki Tsunoda replaced Lawson at Racing Bulls.

Asked which set of engineers he had been talking to since he stepped in at last month’s Dutch Grand Prix at Zandvoort, Lawson said he had to keep his options open.

“Been doing both, just to try and stay ready for both. Obviously, both teams, both cars to know,” he said.

“They are very different [cars] to drive, so it’s not the easiest thing going between the two, even just in the simulator. But, yeah, that’s been the biggest challenge. It’s nice to finally have an answer, from Wednesday, to know that I can basically just put all my focus onto this car.”

Lawson finished seventh in the main race at Zandvoort after teammate and four-time champion Max Verstappen crashed out on the opening lap.

The Kiwi said that while the Racing Bulls and Red Bull cars had the same Red Bull power unit, not much else was the same.

“The way they drive, the balance of the car is very different. So without saying too much, it is a very different car to drive. The feedback I get through the steering, everything, the way it feels, the way it moves around — it’s very different.”

Verstappen, who was under the weather for his home race but has now reported fit again, won at Monza last year, but Red Bull are only fourth in the latest standings.

Reuters