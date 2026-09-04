Stellantis in talks with Huawei and JAC over Maserati partnership

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A new deal for Maserati will have a positive impact on production rates at the Cassino and Modena plants in Italy. Picture:

Carmaker Stellantis is in talks with China’s Huawei and JAC Group for long-term industrial co-operation on its struggling luxury brand Maserati.

Stellantis CEO Antonio Filosa said earlier this year that the world’s fourth-largest carmaker was working on further manufacturing partnerships, including for Maserati, after such deals emerged as a key pillar of the group’s new long-term strategy.

A new deal for Maserati would have a positive impact on production rates at the Cassino and Modena plants in Italy, where the brand’s models are manufactured, he said.

Italian daily Milano Fiananza first reported on Friday about talks between Stellantis, Huawei and JAC Group over Maserati.

The luxury brand — which shipped fewer than 8,000 cars last year, posting an adjusted operating loss of €198m (R3.67bn) — is due to present its own long-term strategy in December.

A spokesperson for Stellantis said that, as part of its normal course of business, the company holds discussions with a range of industry players around the world on various topics, “always with the ultimate aim of providing customers with the best mobility choices”.

Filosa earlier this year announced production tie-ups, including with Chinese groups Leapmotor and Dongfeng, as part of a €60bn (R1.11-trillion) business plan to 2030.

Milano Finanza said talks were at an advanced stage and revolved around using Huawei’s Harmony Intelligent Mobility platform for Maserati, with an aim to start production of the first jointly developed vehicle by the end of next year.

The partnership could also include a dual-branding strategy, with a vehicle marketed under JAC’s Maextro luxury marque in China and under the Maserati brand on international markets, the newspaper said.

Reuters