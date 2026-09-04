Tata Osprey lands in South Africa priced from R249,900

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The Tata Osprey is a new budget buy alternative, offering urban styling and family functionality. Picture:

Tata Motors South Africa on Thursday unveiled the new Tata Osprey at an event in Fourways, Johannesburg.

The keenly priced new compact crossover has a coupe-like silhouette that slots between the Punch and Curve in Tata’s range and competes against rivals such as the Renault Kiger.

The Tata Osprey launches as a four-model range available in manual and automatic transmissions, all powered by 1.2l three-cylinder engines. Trims are the:

Osprey Smart+;

Smart+ DCA;

Creative DCA; and

Creative+ PS DCA.

Pricing is from R249,900 to R329,900.

The debutant with slim LED headlights and a two-tone roof is 3,995mm long with a 208mm ground clearance and rides on 16″ tyres with a boot capacity of 381l. The company markets it as a daily driver that’s also suited for weekend getaways.

Amenities include a 7″ touchscreen (a 10.25″ Harman variant in the Creative models), a two-spoke flat-bottom steering wheel, a 4″ LCD driver instrument cluster, and fabric or leather upholstery depending on the model, the latter available as an option across the range.

Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are fitted as standard, plus other expected segment equipment. Picture: (TATA SA)

The dashboard adopts a single or dual-tone finish depending on the model grade.

Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are standard throughout the range.

The Creative DCA ups the ante with a host of additional technology features, including automatic climate control along with rear air vents, cruise control, a 360° surround view camera and a blind view monitor.

The flagship Creative+ PS DCA has full LED headlamps and tail lamps, an electric panoramic sunroof, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as well as a wireless phone charger, keyless entry, push-button start and front parking sensors.

Standard safety equipment in all models includes six airbags, ESP, ABS, LED headlamps and daytime running lights, and rear parking sensors.

The 3,995mm long Osprey has a 208mm ground clearance and rides on standard 16" tyres. Picture: (TATA SA)

The turbocharged motor produces 88.2kW and 170Nm in all models. The entry-level Smart+ is equipped with a five-speed manual gearbox exclusively. From the Smart+ DCA, customers get a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic as standard that’s fitted with a smart e-shifter, steering wheel-mounted paddle shifters and Eco, City and Sport driving modes.

The company used the event to also reveal upcoming Tata models, including the facelifted Tata Punch and the new Styzor mid-size SUV known as the Sierra in other markets. The models will be launched at a later stage to bolster the Indian brand’s resurgence in this market.

Pricing of the new Tata Osprey includes a five-year/125,000km warranty and a three-year/45,000km service plan.

Pricing

Tata Osprey Smart+ MT — R249,900;

Tata Osprey Smart+ DCA — R279,900;

Tata Osprey Creative DCA — R309,900;

Tata Osprey Creative+ PS DCA — R329,900.

Business Day