VW teases new SUVs, pickups for North American market

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The German carmaker is in the middle of a massive global overhaul, in which it is targeting a leaner lineup and production footprint to better compete with Chinese rivals. Picture:

Volkswagen announced on Thursday it was exploring new SUV and pickup offerings for North America, the latest example of how carmakers are increasingly relying on region-specific strategies to confront trade tensions and varying consumer appetites.

The German carmaker is in the middle of a massive global overhaul, in which it is targeting a leaner lineup and production footprint to better compete with Chinese rivals.

The carmaker’s current US market share is about 3%, according to data from Motor Intelligence.

“The brand will explore opportunities in the highly popular body-on-frame B-segment, including robust SUVs and pickup trucks, as a potential component of Volkswagen’s future product portfolio,” the company said. The B-segment traditionally describes smaller vehicles. Volkswagen declined to provide additional details on the size of its potential SUVs or trucks.

VW will look to expand hybrid offerings for US customers, too, with the company stating it “will focus on those segments that show the strongest market demand and best meet the needs of customers and dealers in the region”. Hybrid sales have soared in recent months, even as demand for EVs has sputtered.

The carmaker earlier this week announced a slate of executive changes, including that Marco Schubert will lead North American strategy. Schubert has more than 25 years of experience at the company.

Volkswagen stakeholders are discussing turnaround proposals before a supervisory board meeting on ‌Friday, but a breakthrough is not likely, Reuters has reported.

Reuters