Motoring

Pierre Gasly takes pole position for Italian Grand Prix

Reuters Agency

Reuters

Gasly seized pole with a lap of 1:21.786 seconds. (Jakub Porzycki)

French Formula One driver Pierre Gasly grabbed a stunning career first pole position with Renault-owned Alpine at the Italian Grand Prix on Saturday.

Gasly, who lives in Milan and won at Monza with Red Bull-owned AlphaTauri (now Racing Bulls) in 2020, seized pole from Mercedes’ George Russell with his final effort and a lap of 1:21.786 seconds – 0.060 quicker than the Briton.

Reuters


Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

Surprises in Mosimane squad for Afcon qualifiers against Guinea, Eritrea

2

IEC had no power to condone UDF Party’s late ward nominations, court rules

3

Attorney, TMPD official in R6m fraud, money laundering case denied bail

4

Ad hoc committee descends into chaos as DA, ActionSA walk out over squabbling MPs

5

WATCH | We’ll be back, says March and March after clash with refugees

Related Articles