Pierre Gasly takes pole position for Italian Grand Prix

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French Formula One driver Pierre Gasly grabbed a stunning career first pole position with Renault-owned Alpine at the Italian Grand Prix on Saturday.

Gasly, who lives in Milan and won at Monza with Red Bull-owned AlphaTauri (now Racing Bulls) in 2020, seized pole from Mercedes’ George Russell with his final effort and a lap of 1:21.786 seconds – 0.060 quicker than the Briton.

Reuters