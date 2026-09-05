Pierre Gasly takes pole position for Italian Grand Prix

French Formula One driver Pierre Gasly grabbed a stunning career first pole position with Renault-owned Alpine at the Italian Grand Prix on Saturday.
Gasly, who lives in Milan and won at Monza with Red Bull-owned AlphaTauri (now Racing Bulls) in 2020, seized pole from Mercedes’ George Russell with his final effort and a lap of 1:21.786 seconds – 0.060 quicker than the Briton.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.