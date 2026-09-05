F1 title race goes into overdrive at Monza

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Lando Norris has the chance to announce his refusal to relinquish his title with a win this afternoon.

After hurrying to victory in Hungary, following it up with a bullish Dutch Grand Prix drive, 2025 Formula One champion Lando Norris hopes for a hat-trick today in the Italian Grand Prix.

This while Mercedes and Ferrari stumble over each other in their squabble for supremacy.

The race ahead at the Autodromo Nazionale Monza in 2025 was where one Max Verstappen began what was nearly the greatest championship comeback.

Trailing by 104 points with eight races to go, Verstappen almost erased the deficit by winning six of the next eight races, starting at Monza. Norris, however, clinched the title in the final race of the season.

Norris, who leads the pack by 11sec, has an easier task on paper this time around, sitting 83 points behind with more races to come. He has the chance to announce his refusal to relinquish his title with a win this afternoon.

Buoyed by his back-to-back wins heading into Monza, Norris followed his fourth-place finish in Friday’s second free practice (FP2) with an indifferent Saturday, meaning more will be needed to kick-start his title chase.

The Ferrari garage will have to pin its hopes on another inspired Hamilton drive to give the home tifosi something to write home about

The current championship leader Kimi Antonelli enters his home race needing a return to form, having won only one of his last five races.

As if the load on his shoulders were not enough of a challenge, the young Italian will be starting from the back of the grid in this afternoon’s race, as the Mercedes team has fitted him with a new power unit component, triggering the grid place penalty, as they have now used up more than their four allotted power unit changes for Antonelli’s car for the season.

Despite that setback, he must show his qualities this afternoon by carving his way through the field in the sweltering heat.

His more immediate championship rivals, George Russell and Lewis Hamilton, have a gilt-edged opportunity to reduce his 59-point deficit.

For Russell, confidence will be boosted by his time-topping FP2 and FP3 performances and the qualifying cushion provided by Antonelli’s tow.

At a circuit where overtaking is notoriously difficult, the overwhelming speed of the Silver Arrow in Russell’s hands will put him in prime position to stave off Hamilton’s Ferrari, with the Scuderia hamstrung by its lack of pace.

The Ferrari garage will have to pin its hopes on another inspired Hamilton drive to give the home tifosi something to write home about.

The number of challengers to Antonelli’s championship hopes seem unending, and the effort required to keep them all at arm’s length has only ramped up.

It will certainly continue to do so as teams bring upgrade after upgrade with the aim to close their gap to the Mercedes rocket.

What was once a procession to a certain maiden title has turned into a dog fight, whose inherent chaos Antonelli will have to grow accustomed to swimming in.