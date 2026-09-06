Motoring

Antonelli wins home Italian Grand Prix from back of the grid

Reuters Agency

Reuters

Antonelli was the first Italian winner at Monza since Ludovico Scarfiotti for Ferrari in 1966. (Jakub Porzycki)

Formula One leader Kimi Antonelli won his home Italian Grand Prix after racing from 19th to first on Sunday in a massive blow for Mercedes teammate and closest championship rival George Russell.

The 20-year-old was the first Italian winner at Monza since Ludovico Scarfiotti for Ferrari in 1966.

Russell, who had led a re-start after Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc crashed heavily at the end of lap two, finished second after being hunted down by his teammate with Max Verstappen third for Red Bull.

The Briton had hoped to slash Antonelli’s 59-point lead after the Italian took an engine penalty and started on the back row of the grid but instead ended up 66 adrift after 13 rounds.

Reuters


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