Christopher Bell passes Kyle Larson late to win Southern 500

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Christopher Bell beat Kyle Larson by over a second on the final lap to secure victory. Picture:

Christopher Bell is second no more.

The Joe Gibbs Racing driver, tantalised by seven runner-up finishes through the first 26 races, opened The Chase postseason on Sunday by notching his first Southern 500 victory, capturing the 77th running of the crown jewel race at Darlington Raceway in Darlington, South Carolina.

After a brief red-flag condition for light rain, the 31-year-old Oklahoman propelled his No 20 Toyota past Kyle Larson with 12 laps left, then beat teammate Ty Gibbs by 1.038 seconds for his first win since the Bristol Night Race last September 13.

Tyler Reddick, Ryan Blaney and Larson, who stayed out on older tyres and led on the final restart with 24 laps left, followed behind Bell as Toyota won its fourth straight Cup race at Darlington.

Points leader Denny Hamlin was 18th, while William Byron suffered his fourth DNF and was 37th.

“I’m so proud of all of these guys on the No 20 car. They deserve it more than anyone,” said Bell, who notched 73 points and trails Hamlin by a dozen in The Chase standings after his 14th career win.

“Darlington has been one that I’ve always wanted to win since I got into the sport. Darlington is the ultimate driver’s track.”

Reddick overcame a bad pit stop and rallied in the race’s second half.

“A good day in The Chase, but I really want to win this race bad,” said Reddick, who recorded the victory in the series’ first 2026 visit to the legendary South Carolina speedway in March. “Thankfully, we did win the spring race or I’d be devastated right now.”

On a different pit schedule, Bubba Wallace became a factor as stage 1’s 115-lap run wound down, passing Hamlin for second and closing in on teammate Reddick of 23XI Racing. However, with less than 10 circuits left, Carson Hocevar spun out Brad Keselowski, ending the segment under a new Nascar rule.

The Toyotas of Reddick, Wallace, Hamlin and Bell showed the way with Blaney in fifth as the stage ended. Chase Briscoe was sixth as Camry drivers held five of the top six spots.

Leader Wallace and runner-up Reddick pitted with 43 laps remaining in stage 2, but Reddick had trouble on the left front with a loose lug. His Camry was backed into the box, and the five-time 2026 winner lost valuable time as the lug was locked down.

With 15 laps left in stage 2, Bell slipped by Briscoe for the lead and locked in for maximum segment points. Bell beat Larson by over a second on the final lap, and Hamlin, Briscoe and Wallace completed the top-five spots.

JGR drivers Bell and Hamlin both had right-side issues during their tyre changes, but the No 11 driver had a bigger issue when he smacked the front stretch wall after being nudged by Michael McDowell. Hamlin then fell to the last car on the lead lap due to toe-link damage.

Larson pitted on lap 280 of the 367-lap race with a five-second advantage over second-place Josh Berry, but the fourth caution occurred when Zane Smith wrecked on lap 283 with Todd Gilliland leading.

Chase competitor Byron spun on lap 316 and had an engine issue after the pit stops.

Reuters