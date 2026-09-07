New Audi A2 e-tron launched in bid to boost European sales

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The new Audi A2 sports a drag coefficient of 0.24 — the best value in Audi’s compact segment. Picture:

Premium German car brand Audi on Monday introduced a new compact EV to boost its presence at the smaller end of the European market, where Chinese carmakers are launching more affordable models.

Sales at Audi, a unit of Volkswagen, have fallen for two consecutive years and slid 7% in the first half of 2026 as fierce competition in China, and US tariffs, hit demand.

“In Europe, we need compact and efficient cars for the future,” said Audi CEO Gernot Doellner in a two-century-old industrial building in the heart of Paris where the new A2 e-tron was revealed to the press.

The A2 has a trunk volume of 396 litres. With the rear seatbacks folded down, the capacity increases to 1,336 litres. Picture: (Audi)

“Premium cannot just mean more — more power, more resources — it has to mean using resources more intelligently.”

The new A2 is a revival of a nameplate from the early 2000s, but boasts modern features such as low power consumption of 12.8kWh per 100km, making it the most efficient model in the brand’s history, Audi said.

The vehicle is available with three battery sizes (52kWh, 61kWh or 84 kWh) and four power levels: 125kW, 140kW, 170kW and 240kW. The carmaker quotes a maximum driving range of up to 646km.

Pricing in Germany starts at €38,200 (R707,627).

A standard MMI panoramic display combines the 11.9-inch Audi virtual cockpit-plus and the 12.8-inch curved MMI touch display. Picture: (Audi)

The A2 will be made at the carmaker’s plant in Ingolstadt, Germany, with deliveries beginning in December.

“We see ourselves in a strong position when it comes to electromobility,” Doellner said, when asked about intense Chinese EV competition in Europe.

Last week Volkswagen’s supervisory board unanimously approved sweeping job cuts in an effort to counter painful tariffs, overcapacity and aggressive Chinese ​rivals.

The A2 is available with 18 to 20-inch alloy wheels. A sporty S line exterior package is also on offer. (Audi)

Audi’s Neckarsulm plant in southwest Germany is one of four German Volkswagen plants threatened with possible closure after 2030.

“We have to review what we are doing in Neckarsulm right now,” Doellner said. He said there was no new model allocated to that plant after 2034, and the automaker would work with union representatives “to find measures to optimise the factory”.

Reuters