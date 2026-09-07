New LDV T60 Max Plus launched in South Africa from R699,000

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The flagship double-cab LDV T60 Max Plus bakkie features a gloss-black front grille and black wheel arches. Picture:

LDV has launched its new T60 Max Plus at the 2026 Festival of Motoring. The flagship double-cab bakkie features a gloss-black front grille, black wheel arches, a black sports bar behind the cab and black 18-inch alloy wheels.

Inside, the cabin has dual 12.3-inch digital displays, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, wireless smartphone charging, a 360º camera, leather upholstery, six-way electrically adjustable and heated front seats, a heated multifunction steering wheel, climate control with rear air vents, and keyless entry with push-button start.

Driver-assistance features include adaptive cruise control, autonomous emergency braking, lane departure warning, lane-keep assist, hill descent control and hill-start assist. The T60 Max Plus is also equipped with multiple airbags, stability and traction control, front and rear parking sensors, and a tyre-pressure monitoring system.

The new LDV T60 Max Plus cabin gets dual 12.3-inch digital displays. Picture: (LDV)

Power comes from a 2.0l four-cylinder bi-turbodiesel engine producing 160kW and 500Nm of torque, paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission. A selectable four-wheel-drive system offers 2WD, 4WD High and 4WD Low modes for different road and terrain conditions.

Three engine modes are also available, allowing drivers to switch between Eco, Normal and Sport. The T60 Max Plus has an 830kg payload and a braked towing capacity of 3,000kg.

The LDV T60 Max Plus is priced from R699,000 and comes with a five-year/200,000km warranty.

TimesLIVE