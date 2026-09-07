Motoring

WATCH | Heroic racing driver rescues rival from burning Ferrari in Shanghai

Dutch racer abandoned his own car and rushed to help before emergency crews arrived

Reuters Agency

Reuters

British driver Ollie Millroy thanked rival Loek Hartog for saving his life after the Dutch racer stopped and pulled him from a burning Ferrari during a China GT Championship race in Shanghai on Saturday.

Millroy was involved in a multi-car crash on the seventh lap of the race and suffered five broken ribs, a broken collarbone, broken hand and finger, and a bruised lung.

“I am still alive tonight, entirely thanks to one man,” Millroy posted on Instagram, describing how Hartog abandoned his own car and rushed to help before emergency crews arrived.

“I don’t remember anything between 30 seconds before the crash and one hour after it, but I will remember his incredible act of bravery for the rest of my life,” Millroy said.

Hartog said he had acted instinctively.

“When I saw a car turning into a huge fireball far ahead, there wasn’t really a decision to make,” he said.

“From what I had seen, I genuinely believed the driver might not be able to get out by himself. I stopped, got out and went towards the car. There was never a moment of doubt. It was scary.”

Race organisers said they would investigate the incident and address shortcomings in competition management, emergency response, rescue operations and medical support.

Millroy’s team, AAI Motorsport, criticised the handling of the accident and said it would no longer compete in China GT events.

Reuters


Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

Mozambican rebels take South African mechanic hostage

2

‘I love women’ — Mpumelelo Mseleku reveals plan for seven wives after marrying Tirelo

3

‘Untrustworthy’ officials leaked raid on illegal workers, says premier

4

WATCH | Hearsay clouds police ‘threat’ that led to Kekana’s hospital discharge

5

‘I heard a loud scream followed by a bang, as if someone had been hit by a car’ — Tembe inquest hears

Related Articles