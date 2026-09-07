Motoring

WATCH | When should you have your timing chain replaced?

The team also weigh up the pros and cons of three-cylinder engines

Ignition TV

Ignition TV

Join the Ignition Buyer’s Guide team as they discuss when to replace your car’s timing chain. They also examine the pros and cons of three-cylinder engines and advise a viewer on choosing between a used Mazda BT-50 and Ford Ranger double cab.


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