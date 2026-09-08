Lamborghini Temerario joins Italian police

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The new Lamborghini Temerario is the latest supercar donated by the company for use by the Italian Police services. Picture:

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Automobili Lamborghini has presented the new Temerario to the Italian police.

The handover was attended by dignitaries, including Italy’s minister of the interior Matteo Piantedosi, Lamborghini CEO Stephan Winkelmann and the company’s board of directors.

The hybrid super sports car that’s powered by a 4.0l twin-turbo V8 engine paired with three electric motors packs a total system output of 588kW and 800Nm, to be used for the crucial task of emergency responses, including the emergency transport of medical supplies and organs. Perhaps the engine could be used as an external heart defibrillator if wound up to its 9,750rpm limit.

The organ transfer kit is kept in the 'frunk' of the mid-engined sports cars. Picture: (LAMBORGHINI)

The Temerario is not the first Lamborghini to be used by the Italian fuzz. It joins an existing line-up of Lamborghini cars already in service with the Italian State Police, including the Lamborghini Gallardos, Huracán and the Urus Performante.

In total Lamborghini has donated six vehicles to the Italian police services since 2004, when the collaboration first began with the delivery of the pair of Gallardo 510-4 powered by a V10 engine. They were equipped with traffic monitoring devices and assigned to the Stradale unit in Rome, where they completed four years of service, covering approximately 140,000km.

In 2008 the Gallardo LP 510-4 was replaced by the uprated and more powerful pair of Gallardo LP 560-4, and assigned to the central and southern regions, operating along the Salerno-Reggio Calabria motorway. Their front boots were fitted with a refrigerated compartment for rapid organ transport, along with a defibrillator to rush to the aid of patients in distress.

In 2014 the newer Huracán LP 610-4 joined the Italian police, followed by a second model in 2017. The cars are also used drawcards during road safety campaigns, and the Urus Performante joined the fleet in 2023, boasting customised livery designed by Lamborghini’s Centro Stile, combining the classic “Polizia di Stato Blue” with white and tricolour stripes.

The Italian police Urus has a defibrillator and a refrigerated compartment for organ transport, with a display and data logger for constant temperature monitoring. Picture: (LAMBORGHINI)

The Urus is fitted with essential public safety equipment, including a secure weapon drawer, a collapsable message panel, a compartment in the boot for tools, and a defibrillator. It also features a refrigerated compartment for organ transport, with a display and data logger for constant temperature monitoring.

Other famous and off-beat squad cars

Many police services all over the world use regular and super-fast cars to pursue criminals. Dubai police perhaps trump them all.

The United Arab Emirates boasts Lamborghinis, Aston Martins and more exotic squad cars, with the most outrageous being a 2016 Bugatti Veyron, the record holder of the fastest police car with a 407km/h top speed.

The US is reported to have one or two Chevrolet Corvettes doing law duty, while Europe relies on largely conventional and expected modes of transport, though unconfirmed reports say there was a Brabus-tuned squad car in Germany.

Here in South Africa we have fairly quick VW Golf GTIs and BMW 3 Series models to keep law and order. The East African country of Somalia reportedly used a full-fat BMW M3 for cop duty.

Business Day