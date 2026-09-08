New Jaecoo J5 SHS hybrid joins petrol and EV models in SA

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Jaecoo South Africa has expanded its J5 compact SUV line-up with the addition of a new hybrid derivative.

Riding on 18-inch alloy wheels and going up against rivals such as the Toyota Corolla Cross HEV, the J5 SHS combines a 1.5l turbocharged petrol engine with Jaecoo’s Dedicated Hybrid Transmission (DHT), producing 165kW and 295Nm of torque. Drive is sent to the front wheels.

An eight-inch digital instrument cluster is standard. (Jaecoo )

Jaecoo claims fuel consumption of 5.3l/100km, translating to a theoretical driving range of more than 900km on a tank of fuel. A 1.83kWh battery enables electric-only operation at low speeds and in stop-start traffic before the petrol engine takes over when required.

Standard equipment is generous and includes black leather upholstery, an eight-inch digital instrument cluster, 13.2-inch touchscreen infotainment system, 360º camera system, six-speaker audio system, multi-colour ambient lighting, power-adjustable driver’s seat, leather-wrapped multifunction steering wheel, dual-zone climate control, 50W wireless charging pad, panoramic moonroof, LED headlamps and a power-operated tailgate.

13.2-inch infotainment system is compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. (Jaecoo)

The J5 SHS has a 410l boot, which expands to 1,214l with the 60/40 split-folding rear seats folded down.

Safety equipment includes six airbags, comprising dual front, front side and side curtain airbags, as well as electronic stability control, brake assist, traction control and ISOFIX child-seat anchorages.

Seats are trimmed in black leather upholstery. (Jaecoo)

Driver-assistance systems come in the form of adaptive cruise control, automatic emergency braking, lane-keep assist, lane departure warning, lane departure prevention, traffic jam assist, emergency lane keeping, forward vehicle departure reminder, integrated cruise assist, secondary collision mitigation, multi-collision braking and an intelligent evasion system.

The Jaecoo J5 SHS is priced at R459,900. This includes a five-year/150,000km warranty, five-year/75,000km service plan and a 10-year/one-million-kilometre engine warranty.