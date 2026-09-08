Polestar Formula 2030 concept previews design of future models

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Polestar says the concept is intended to reinforce its performance credentials while providing a look at the design direction of future models. Picture:

Polestar has confirmed its Formula 2030 concept car, which previews the Swedish electric performance brand’s future design direction and styling cues expected to feature on upcoming models.

The concept forms part of Polestar’s wider 2030 strategy, which aims to support business growth and move the company towards profitability while building on its focus on performance, technology and sustainability.

According to Polestar, the Formula 2030 previews design elements that will feature on the new Polestar 2, which is planned for launch in 2027, as well as the forthcoming Polestar 7.

The concept was created by Polestar’s design team under chief designer Philipp Römers. It represents an evolution of the brand’s Scandinavian design language, with the development extending to the exterior and interior, materials and sustainability.

“Polestar’s design and brand is already so strong, it was obvious we needed a bold evolution not revolution of what came before,” said Römers.

“Formula 2030 delivers this, showcasing our future while respecting brand-defining elements like the familiar Dual Blade headlights ensuring it remains recognisably a Polestar with a strong, characterful identity.”

The concept is intended to reinforce its performance credentials while providing a look at the design direction of future models, said Polestar.

The Formula 2030 will initially be shown to Polestar investors, retailers and a select group of VIP customers at an exclusive behind-the-scenes preview. The event will form part of a wider 2030 strategy event at The Cube, Polestar’s headquarters in Gothenburg, Sweden.

TimesLIVE