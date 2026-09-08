Volkswagen weighs sale of Ducati: report

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German car maker Volkswagen is reportedly considering the sale of Ducati. Picture:

German car maker Volkswagen is considering the sale of Ducati, the motorcycle maker owned by Audi division, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing an interview with Audi CEO Gernot Dollner.

“Within the Volkswagen Group, we are committed to a disciplined, responsible portfolio management,” Dollner told Bloomberg.

“It’s part of the evaluation process that we’ll also talk about Ducati, but nothing has been decided.”

Reuters