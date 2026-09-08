WATCH | Red Bull F1 car takes to Madrid Metro ahead of Spanish Grand Prix

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Oracle Red Bull Racing has taken its championship-winning RB8 Formula One car onto the Madrid Metro network to mark the return of the Spanish Grand Prix to the city after 45 years.

The unusual project was carried out ahead of the first Madrid Grand Prix, which will be held at the new MadRing circuit. The engineering exercise, which involved converting the F1 car to run on railway tracks, has been documented in a short film.

The project was undertaken by Red Bull Racing’s Heritage Team together with Spanish engineering and creative collective Andtonic.

Work began at the Canillejas Metro workshops, where bespoke metal wheels were designed and manufactured for the RB8. Each wheel weighs 29.8kg, about twice as much as a standard Formula One wheel.

Each bespoke metal wheel manufactured for the RB8 weighs 29.8kg. Picture: (Red Bull Content )

The modified RB8 was then operated through sections of the closed Madrid Metro network by former F1 driver Patrick Friesacher. The route included the area around Estadio Metropolitano station, as well as the Sacedal and Chamartín depots.

“It was an unbelievable experience,” said Friesacher. “I’ve been lucky enough to experience a lot with our Heritage team, but driving an F1 car on railway tracks was surreal. It’s very cool to add Metro driver to the resume.”

The RB8 is the car with which Sebastian Vettel and Red Bull Racing won both the drivers’ and constructors’ Formula One world championships in 2012.

The MadRing circuit will include its own Metro station, allowing spectators to travel directly to the venue by public transport when the Spanish Grand Prix returns to Madrid.

The city last hosted the Spanish Grand Prix in 1981, after which the event was held at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.

TimesLIVE