Brad Binder to race for BMW in Superbike World Champs from 2027

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South African MotoGP rider Brad Binder will join the ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team in 2027, where he will race alongside Miguel Oliveira.

The move will see the 30-year-old Binder leave MotoGP after seven seasons to make his debut in the FIM Superbike World Championship (WorldSBK).

Binder and Oliveira are already familiar with each other, having been teammates in the Moto3, Moto2 and MotoGP World Championships during their Grand Prix careers.

The South African began his international racing career in Moto3 in 2012 and won the Moto3 World Championship in 2016. He subsequently moved to Moto2 before stepping up to MotoGP for the 2020 season.

During his MotoGP career, Binder has recorded two victories and nine further podium finishes with Red Bull KTM Factory Racing. From 2027, he will become a BMW Motorrad Motorsport factory rider in WorldSBK.

“We are delighted to welcome Brad to the BMW Motorrad Motorsport family,” said BMW Motorrad Motorsport head Sven Blusch. “What particularly impresses us is his absolute determination to start a new chapter in WorldSBK. His goal is clear: he wants to fight for the world championship title.

“First of all, he will need to get accustomed to the BMW M 1000 RR and to a new championship, and we are confident that he will do so quickly.”

Binder will join Oliveira, who has also made the switch from MotoGP to WorldSBK. The Portuguese rider and Binder raced alongside each other during their Grand Prix careers.

“With Brad and Miguel, two former teammates are reunited who complement each other perfectly, both in terms of their personalities and their riding styles. This combination has great potential,” said Blusch.

The arrival of Binder means Danilo Petrucci’s time with BMW Motorrad Motorsport’s WorldSBK project will come to an end after the 2026 season. BMW says options for continuing its collaboration with the Italian rider in other projects are being explored.

“We would like to thank Danilo for his tremendous commitment. Together, we want to finish the current season strongly and are working towards a future together in other projects,” said Blusch.