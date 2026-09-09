Facelifted Hyundai Staria now available in SA

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The futuristic minivan is given redesigned bumpers, a radiator grille and a horizontal daytime running light. Picture:

Hyundai has introduced a facelifted Staria MPV in South Africa with updated styling, a cabin refresh and upgraded infotainment.

The futuristic minivan gains redesigned bumpers, a radiator grille and a horizontal daytime running light, while the rear bumper garnish has been revised and new wheel designs are offered.

Inside, the infotainment and instrument displays have both grown from 260mm to 312mm, accompanied by a redesigned centre fascia and dashboard. A new steering wheel and updated cabin detailing give the cabin a more premium look.

The Staria retains the 2.2l turbodiesel engine with outputs of 130kW and 430Nm, driving through an eight-speed automatic transmission.

“The Hyundai Staria has always offered South African customers a different vision of what a multi-purpose vehicle can be,” said Stanley Anderson, CEO of Hyundai Automotive SA. “This facelift strengthens that proposition, giving customers more technology, greater comfort and an even more distinctive vehicle without losing the versatility that makes Hyundai Staria so appealing.”

Notable for its aerodynamic “one curve” silhouette, the Staria range was launched in late 2021 as a replacement for the Hyundai H1 bus. It competes against rivals such as the VW Transporter, Ford Tourneo Custom, Kia Carnival and Mercedes-Benz Vito.

Prices

Hyundai Staria 2.2 3-seater Panelvan — R719,900

Hyundai Staria 2.2 9-seater Executive Bus AT — R959,900

Hyundai Staria 2.2 11-seater Executive Bus AT — R969,900

Hyundai Staria 2.2 9-seater Elite Bus AT — R1,099,900

Hyundai Staria 2.2 9-seater Luxury Bus AT — R1,324,900

Prices include a seven-year/200,000km warranty, seven-year/150,000km roadside assistance, seven-year/105,000km service plan for the Luxury, and a six-year/90,000km service plan for Executive and Elite.

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