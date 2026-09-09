Motoring

Isuzu D-Max recalled in South Africa over brake problem

NCC says safety recall affects 2,586 bakkies sold in 2026

Motoring Staff

Motoring Staff

Isuzu D-Max bakkies have been recalled due to a loose pedal pivot pin that may cause the brake pedal to move laterally during braking. Picture: (ISUZU)

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The National Consumer Commission (NCC) has notified consumers of a product safety recall issued by Isuzu Motors South Africa on the current-generation (RG19) D-Max bakkie.

The recall affects 2,586 single-cab, double-cab and extended-cab bakkies sold nationwide between May 11 and July 3 2026. The vehicles were also exported to Botswana, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, Zimbabwe, Tanzania, eSwatini, Uganda and Zambia.

According to Isuzu, there is a possibility the brake pedal pivot pin may be loose. This could cause the brake pedal to move laterally during braking, which may make it more difficult for the driver to fully depress the brake.

Consumers should take their vehicles to an Isuzu dealership for an inspection and replacement of the defective component, which will be carried out free of charge.

“A braking system is a critical safety component of a vehicle. It is therefore imperative for owners and users of these vehicles to contact their preferred authorised dealership without any delay,” said acting NCC commissioner Hardin Ratshisusu.

Business Day


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