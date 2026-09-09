New Hyundai Creta arrives in South Africa with N Line flagship

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The new Creta is immediately identifiable through its full-width LED light-bar.

The updated second-generation Hyundai Creta has arrived in South Africa. Operating in one of the country’s most competitive vehicle segments, the compact crossover SUV competes with models such as the Toyota Corolla Cross, Haval Jolion, Suzuki Grand Vitara and Kia Seltos.

First launched in 2020, the second-generation, Indonesian-built Creta received a major facelift in 2025, bringing a revised exterior design, updated front-end styling and full-width front and rear LED light bars. The cabin was also updated with revised styling and technology as well as more premium soft-touch materials.

The local Creta line-up starts with the entry-level Premium, powered by a 1.5l four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine producing 84kW and 144Nm of torque. Power is sent to the front wheels through a continuously variable transmission. Hyundai does not provide performance figures but claims fuel consumption of 6.3l/100km.

The Creta N Line rides on 18-inch alloy wheels. (Hyundai)

Fitted with 17-inch alloy wheels, the Premium comes standard with features including electrically-folding side mirrors, USB charging ports, automatic headlamp control, a 4.2-inch supervision instrument cluster display, keyless entry and start, and a touchscreen infotainment system with Bluetooth, voice recognition and Apple CarPlay/Android Auto compatibility.

Safety features include front, thorax and curtain airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control, hill-start assist, Isofix mounting points, front parking sensors, a rear-view monitor and tyre-pressure monitoring.

At the top of the range is the N Line, which uses a more powerful 1.5l four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine producing 117kW and 253Nm of torque. Power is sent to the front wheels through a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission.

The N Line is distinguished by 18-inch alloy wheels, automatic LED headlamps and daytime running lights, a satin-black radiator grille, panoramic sunroof and roof rails.

N Line cabin features leather upholstery and dual 10.25-inch screens set behind a single pane of glass. (Hyundai)

Inside, additional features include a 360º camera, leather upholstery and a wireless charging pad. The N Line also adds driver assistance systems including fatigue detection, adaptive cruise control, blind-spot detection, lane-departure warning and pre-collision avoidance. Rear parking sensors are fitted as standard.

The new Creta Premium is priced at R434,900, which Hyundai says is R44,000 less than the outgoing model. The Creta N Line costs R569,900.

Both variants come with a standard seven-year/200,000km warranty, a four-year/60,000km service plan and a seven-year/150,000km roadside assistance package.

Group motoring editor Denis Droppa and senior motoring correspondent Brenwin Naidu will attend the new Hyundai Creta media launch on September 11. More information and driving impressions will follow.

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