Motoring

Porsche completes Bugatti Rimac exit, lifts 2026 cash flow outlook

The transaction will generate proceeds of around R18.59bn for the German sports car manufacturer

Reuters Agency

Reuters

Porsche had held a 45% stake in Bugatti Rimac and a 20.6% stake in Rimac Group after helping establish the Bugatti Rimac joint venture in 2021. Picture: (Porsche)

Porsche said on Wednesday it had completed the sale of its stakes in Bugatti Rimac and Rimac Group after receiving regulatory approvals, finalising its exit from the Croatian electric hypercar maker and related businesses.

The transaction will generate proceeds of around €1bn (R18.59bn) for the German sports car manufacturer.

The company said the deal would help lift its 2026 automotive net cash flow margin forecast to 5.5%-7.5%, from 3%-5% previously. Porsche plans to allocate €250m of the proceeds to further fund pension obligations.

The disposal forms part of Porsche’s broader effort to focus on its core automotive business as the luxury carmaker faces weaker demand in China and a slower-than-expected transition to electric vehicles, issues that have pressured earnings across the European auto sector.

Porsche had held a 45% stake in Bugatti Rimac and a 20.6% stake in Rimac Group after helping establish the Bugatti Rimac joint venture in 2021.

Following the transaction, Rimac Group is expected to remain in control of Bugatti Rimac together with its new investors.

Reuters


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