Ford faces backlash over Chinese partnerships amid mixed signals

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Ford has explored or struck deals with Chinese firms, drawing the ire of some in the US government. Picture:

Long-simmering tensions between Ford and US President Donald Trump’s administration over the carmaker’s connections with Chinese companies boiled over this week in a contradictory flurry of Republican criticism and praise for the company.

The dispute highlighted competing views of how US carmakers should respond to China’s growing lead in the auto industry. Ford has argued it needs access to Chinese technology and expertise to remain competitive globally, even as it warns Chinese carmakers threaten the industry and should be kept out of the US market.

On Wednesday, the Republican-controlled house select committee on China criticised Ford in a post on X, claiming the company has warned of the threat Chinese companies pose to the US industry, while also partnering with some of them. “This is what Ford says versus ​what it does,” the post read.

That came less than 24 hours after transportation secretary Sean Duffy issued a letter calling Ford’s connections to Chinese companies “troubling”. Ford shot back that the secretary was trying to drum up headlines.

The administration, though, had praise for Ford’s moves. The White House said on X on Wednesday Ford was a “great American company” that had invested in US production. Weeks ago US commerce secretary ​Howard Lutnick lauded some of the moves Duffy criticised in his letter.

A Ford spokesperson said on Wednesday: “This whole situation is very puzzling. We have such a good and productive dialogue with the administration, and this letter came out of left field.”

The mixed messages reflect a broader debate. Trump has made protecting US industries from Chinese competition and rebuilding domestic manufacturing central priorities, but administration officials have signalled differences over where collaboration with Chinese companies crosses the line.

Ford CEO Jim Farley for years has been among the most vocal auto executives in warning of the threat posed by China’s fast-rising carmakers. Picture: (Rebecca Cook)

Ford CEO outspoken on China

Ford CEO Jim Farley for years has been among the most vocal auto executives in warning of the threat posed by China’s fast-rising carmakers. The company has lobbied Congress to restrict Chinese carmakers’ access to the US market, arguing government support provides them a significant cost advantage.

The Ford chief in media interviews has noted China has enough factory space to serve all of North America and put US carmakers out of business.

While the Ford chief has asked the government to keep China out, he has also praised his rival’s products. A remark he made on an October 2024 podcast about enjoying an electric car from China’s Xiaomi gained much more attention than expected, Farley has acknowledged.

At the same time, Ford has explored or struck deals with Chinese firms, drawing the ire of some in the US government.

The first backlash came in 2023 after Ford announced a partnership with Chinese battery giant CATL. Ford said it would use CATL’s technology to make battery cells at a plant in Michigan, which would be owned by Ford and employ US workers.

The chairs of two US House of Representatives committees announced an investigation of the partnership, saying Ford was “exposing itself and US taxpayers to the whims of the Chinese Communist Party”. The carmaker was shocked by the intensity of the blowback, according to people familiar with the matter. The Michigan factory began production this year.

In January, the Ford chief approached administration officials at the Detroit Auto Show about the potential for Chinese carmakers and US companies to form joint ventures, Duffy said in his letter, which he said would weaken the US auto industry. Ford denied it proposed such a framework.

In July, Ford announced it would partner with China’s Geely in Europe, including joint development of a new model, which sparked fiery responses from some lawmakers.

“Ford’s decision is incomprehensible as it seeks protection from Chinese carmakers coming to the US,” representative John Moolenaar, chair of the House select committee on China, said in July.

Ford at the time responded: “In Europe, the landscape is changing fast and we are competing head-on with the Chinese and every other major global carmaker. This new reality is forcing every car company to get radically leaner and smarter.”

In January, US President Donald Trump said he was open to Chinese carmakers manufacturing vehicles in the US if they employ US workers. Picture: (Reuters/Jonathan Ernst)

Mixed messages

Trump and his administration have sent mixed signals about how hawkish they intend to be on Chinese auto companies.

In January, Trump said he was open to Chinese carmakers manufacturing vehicles in the US if they employ US workers. “If they want to ​come in ⁠and build a plant and hire you and hire your friends and your neighbours, that’s great,” he told the Detroit Economic Club.

Last month, Lutnick praised Ford’s decision to move some Lincoln production from China to the US starting in 2030. But Duffy in his letter this week slammed the move, saying the timeline was unacceptably slow.

Ilaria Mazzocco, deputy director and senior fellow at the Centre for Strategic and International Studies, said the whiplash complicates carmakers’ planning for the future.

“There’s a general consensus the US wants to be less dependent on China, but I don’t think there’s a lot of consensus on exactly what that looks like,” she said.

Reuters