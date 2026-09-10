Gauteng road safety blitz catches over 4,000 motorists

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Gauteng conducted high-visibility traffic operations across the province from August 31 to September 6. Picture:

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Gauteng traffic authorities issued more than 4,000 fines for offences during a week-long road safety blitz.

Traffic police, traffic wardens and other law enforcement agencies conducted high-visibility operations across the province from August 31 to September 6 as part of the provincial government’s efforts to improve road safety and combat crime.

Offences included:

speeding;

inconsiderate driving;

overtaking across barrier lines;

traffic signal violations;

failure to wear seat belts; and

driving unlicensed vehicles.

Authorities also targeted motorists driving unroadworthy vehicles, with particular concern raised over defective tyres, wipers and brakes.

A total of 375 motorists were charged with driving without valid driving licences, while 54 unroadworthy vehicles were discontinued from public roads. A further 479 vehicles were issued with defect notices.

Other violations included:

failing to display valid licence discs;

overloading goods and passenger vehicles;

using cellphones while driving;

operating without the required documentation; and

driving without a valid professional driving permit.

The authorities said the enforcement campaign forms part of ongoing efforts to reduce crashes and fatalities and improve safety on Gauteng’s roads.

Business Day