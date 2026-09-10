New Renault Niagara pickup targets South American buyers

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The Niagara is powered by a 1.3l turbocharged GDi engine producing 115kW in the 4x2 and 120kW in the 4x4, with 270Nm of torque. Customers can choose between a six-speed manual or dual-clutch automatic gearbox.

Renault on Thursday unveiled its new Niagara pickup, a model that would look out of place on the streets of Paris but is central to the French carmaker’s growth strategy in Latin America.

Renault is targeting Latin America, India and South Korea to reduce its reliance on Europe, which accounted for more than 70% of its sales in the first half of 2026 but where it faces intense competition from Chinese brands.

Pickups account for up to 30% of Latin America’s vehicle sales.

The Niagara's cargo box has a capacity of 938l and a maximum load of 654kg. (Renault)

The Niagara, which is longer than its predecessor, the Renault Oroch, will be assembled at Renault’s plant in Cordoba, Argentina. Renault is hoping the new model will help it challenge market leaders in Latin America’s half-tonne pickup segment, including the Fiat Toro, Ford Maverick, Chevrolet Montana and RAM Rampage.

“We are an outsider, but a solid outsider”, Renault vice-president for light commercial vehicle products Frederic Clermont told journalists. “We’re not starting from scratch, we have a solid track record in commercial vehicles.”

While the pickup is aimed primarily at professional customers, Renault said its double-cab design and integrated cargo bed make it versatile enough for private use during evenings and weekends.

The dash features a 10.2-inch digital instrument cluster and 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system. (Renault)

The Niagara incorporates classic US pickup design features, including a prominent front end and decorative roll bars.

The pickup will be sold mainly in Brazil, Argentina and Colombia, starting with combustion-engine models, with hybrid versions to follow, Renault said.

In the first half of the year, Brazil was Renault’s seventh-largest market and Argentina its 13th. Outside the Europe-Turkey-Morocco region, however, they ranked first and fourth, respectively.

Reuters