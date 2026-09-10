Volvo plans large-scale battery storage facility

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The site is expected to provide approximately 70MW/260 MWh of battery storage capacity. Picture:

The Volvo Group plans to build a large-scale battery storage facility and a future test bed for new energy solutions in Mariestad in western Sweden, the truck maker said on Thursday.

Initially the site is expected to provide approximately 70MW/260MWh of battery storage capacity, making it one of the largest energy parks in Sweden.

The battery storage facility will support grid stability in the region, while the future test bed will enable the development and testing of new energy solutions, Volvo said.

This will contribute to a transition towards a more sustainable and resilient energy system, it said.

Volvo expects the energy park to become operational during 2027.

As previously announced, the truck maker plans to establish a large-scale battery cell production plant to meet growing demand for battery-electric heavy-duty vehicles and machines.

Located near the planned energy park, the battery cell plant, which is delayed, is scheduled to begin production after 2030.

Reuters