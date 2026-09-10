Motoring

VW earmarks €16bn for job cuts, plant closures, source says

Restructuring targets 60,000 job cuts as competition and tariffs pressure automaker

Reuters Agency

Reuters

Volkswagen has embarked on its biggest ever restructuring, citing an existential battle against competition from China, biting tariffs and overcapacity. Picture: (Axel Schmidt)

Volkswagen estimates the total cost of job cuts and potential plant closures, part of a landmark restructuring pact struck last week, at about €16bn (R299.46bn), a person familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

The German carmaker, Europe’s largest, has embarked on its biggest ever restructuring, citing an existential battle against competition from China, biting tariffs and overcapacity.

The plan includes exploring alternatives for four German plants that will eventually run out of models during the next decade and a reduction of about 50,000 more positions than previously planned.

A Volkswagen spokesperson declined to comment on the costs, which were first reported by German magazine Der Spiegel.

The source told Reuters phasing out production in Emden and Zwickau would cost about €1bn (R18.72bn) each, while €2bn (R37.43bn) each would be incurred at the Neckarsulm and Hanover plants.

About €10bn (R187.16bn) would be set aside for costs related to cutting up to 60,000 jobs worldwide.

Reuters


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